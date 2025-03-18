Roll Tide Willie Picks March Madness 2025 Bracket & Predicts Alabama To Win

Roll Tide Willie, a well-known Crimson Tide fan who gained fame through his videos on Instagram and TikTok, has revealed his March Madness bracket and expert picks for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The die-hard Bama fan is picking Auburn to reach the Elite 8, Troy to advance to the Sweet 16, and Alabama to take home the National Championship.

Roll Tide Willie’s Final Four includes No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 2 Tennessee.

His one notable upset in the Elite 8 is No. 2 Michigan State over No. 1 Auburn. He also has No. 4 Arizona defeating No. 1 Duke in the Sweet 16, and No. 11 VCU upsetting No. 3 Wisconsin in the Second Round.

No. 1 Auburn To Reach Elite 8

Roll Tide Willie has No. 1 Auburn advancing to the Elite 8, where the Tigers will lose to No. 2 Michigan State. He has the Tigers defeating Alabama State in the First Round, followed by victories over No. 9 Creighton in the Second Round and No. 4 Texas A&M in the Sweet 16.

Auburn finished its regular season 28-5 (15-3 in the SEC) under head coach Bruce Pearl, who won his 214th game for the Tigers at Texas on Jan. 7, surpassing Joel Eaves for the most wins in school history.

Last season, Auburn went 27-8 (13-5 in the SEC) to finish tied for second place in the conference. As the No. 4 seed in the SEC tournament, the Tigers defeated South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Florida to win the tournament championship.

Although the Tigers received the conference’s automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the East Region, they lost to Yale in the First Round.

Troy To Advance To Sweet 16

Next, Roll Tide Willie has No. 14 Troy advancing to the Sweet 16, where the Trojans will fall to No. 2 Tennessee. For Willie’s prediction to come true, Troy would have to upset No. 3 Kentucky in the First Round, followed by No. 11 Texas in the Second Round.

The Trojans finished the regular season 23-10 (13-5 in the Sun Belt Conference). Last season’s Troy team ended its season 20-12 (13-5 in Sun Belt Conference) to finish in third place. The Trojans lost to Texas State in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

No. 1 Alabama To Win National Championship

It should go without saying that Roll Tide Willie is riding with No. 1 Alabama to the end. He has the Crimson Tide defeating No. 15 Robert Morris in the First Round, No. 7 Saint Mary’s in the Second Round, No. 11 VCU in the Sweet 16, No. 4 Arizona in the Elite 8, No. 2 Tennessee in the Final Four, and No. 1 Florida for the National Championship.

Alabama finished the regular season with a record of 25-8 (13-5 in the SEC). The 2023-24 Crimson Tide ended their season 25-12 (13-5 in the SEC) to finish in a tie for second place. They were defeated by the Florida Gators in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament championship.

They received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the West Region, where they beat Charleston in the First Round and Grand Canyon in the Second Round to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

In the Sweet 16, they defeated No. 1 North Carolina, where they would then advance to the Final Four for the first time in school history, beating Clemson. However, the Crimson Tide were defeated by the eventual national champions, the UConn Huskies.