Ron Harper Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Celtics for the 2025-26 season

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

Updated26 minutes ago on October 17, 2025

Ahead of the 2025-26 regular season, the Celtics are still finalizing their roster. On Thursday, October 16, the team waived rookie RJ Luis.

Boston then converted Ron Harper Jr.’s Exhibit 10 deal into a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season. The 25-year-old has played at least one regular-season game in each of the last three seasons. He was with the Motor City Cruise and Maine Celtics during the 2024-25 season. The young forward will play Boston’s G League affiliate in 2025-26 while also having an opportunity to play for the Celtics.

Ron Harper Jr. is signed to a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics


In college, Ron Harper Jr. played four seasons for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Unfortunately, Harper Jr. went undrafted in 2022 but eventually signed a two-way contract with the Raptors. Harper Jr. played two seasons with Toronto and appeared in 12 games. He averaged 2.0 points in 5.2 minutes of action. The 25-year-old split time between Toronto’s G League affiliate and the 15-man roster. During the 2024-25 season, Ron Harper Jr. spent the majority of the year in the G League.

He made 37 total appearances in the G League last season between the Motor City Cruise and Maine Celtics. Ron Harper Jr. averaged 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. The young forward shot an impressive .386% from beyond the arc. He averaged 8.2 three-pointers per game last season.

During the 2025-26 regular season for Boston, Ron Harper Jr. appeared in three games. He saw limited action with just 10.6 minutes per contest. Harper Jr. averaged 4.3 points and 1.0 assists per game. Based on his production from 2024-25 and preseason in 2025-26, Ron Harper Jr. earned a two-way contract with the Celtics. In 2024-25, Harper Jr. played in one regular-season game for Boston.

In fact, Ron Harper Jr. has appeared in at least one regular-season game over the last three years. He technically has three years of NBA service under his belt. NBA insiders reported that Harper Jr. is in the final year of his two-way eligibility. After the 2025-26 season, Ron Harper Jr. will be a free agent again. At that point, he cannot sign another two-way contract and must sign a standard deal. For now, the young forward will focus on being productive for Boston between their G League affiliate and the Celtics.