Rookies Making Major Waves Early in 2025–26 Season

The 2025 NBA rookie class is living up to the preseason hype. Several young players have already made significant impacts for their teams, drawing attention league-wide. Among them, Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Dylan Harperstand out as early front-runners in the Rookie of the Year race.

Knueppel’s Explosive Start With the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel has been one of the season’s most consistent rookies. The No. 4 overall pick from Duke averaged around 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists during October and November. His shooting efficiency has been impressive, especially from three-point range. That performance earned him Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for October and November, beating out other top first-year players.

Knueppel also set a record by making an extraordinary number of three-pointers early in his young career, showcasing his floor spacing and scoring versatility. He has shown he can shoulder offensive responsibility while helping Charlotte remain competitive even in tough matchups.

Flagg Emerges as a Premier Rookie

Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks, also took home the Rookie of the Month award in the Western Conference for October and November. His all-around game has been evident, with averages near 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in that stretch.

At only 18 years old, Flagg has delivered impact scoring, playmaking, and defensive contributions. His ability to generate offense in a variety of ways — including scoring inside, knocking down mid-range shots, and facilitating for teammates — has helped him leap into the Rookie of the Year conversation. Over time, his role expanded, and his efficiency improved as he adjusted to the speed and physicality of the NBA.

Harper Seizes Opportunities With Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper has had a notable season as well. After missing time early due to injury, Harper returned and delivered strong performances. In one recent game, he scored a career-high 22 points including a clutch jumper with seconds remaining to lift the Spurs over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Harper’s confidence and aggression have grown with experience. His ability to create shots and finish in traffic has made him a reliable option for San Antonio as he continues to build his game in a competitive rotation.

Rookie Class Sets Tone for Future

Together, Flagg, Knueppel, and Harper highlight the depth and talent of the 2025 draft class. Their early success reflects strong preparation, transition from college to pro play, and readiness to impact winning teams. As the season unfolds, these rookies will likely remain key figures in both the Rookie of the Year race and their teams’ long-term outlooks.