Rudy Gobert Suspended After Flagrant Foul Accumulation

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will miss one game after the NBA suspended him for flagrant foul accumulation. The suspension followed his sixth flagrant foul point of the 2025–26 season. The league enforces an automatic ban once a player exceeds five points.

Gobert’s suspension will take effect Tuesday night when Minnesota faces the Milwaukee Bucks, according to league rules.

The Play That Triggered the Suspension

The final flagrant occurred late in Minnesota’s 104–103 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Gobert received a Flagrant 1while contesting a three-point shot by Victor Wembanyama. Officials ruled that Gobert did not allow Wembanyama enough landing space.

The call added one point to Gobert’s season total. That brought him to six points, which crossed the suspension threshold. The NBA does not allow appeals once the limit is reached.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/I7iVysXIbV — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 12, 2026

How the NBA’s Flagrant System Works

The league assigns flagrant fouls as Level 1 or Level 2. A Level 1 adds one point. A Level 2 adds two points and often results in an ejection.

Once a player reaches six points, the NBA issues an automatic one-game suspension. Additional fouls carry harsher penalties. Another Level 1 would lead to another one-game ban. A Level 2 could trigger a multi-game suspension.

Gobert now must be careful for the rest of the season. Any future infraction carries heavier consequences.

The NBA announced that Rudy Gobert has been suspended 1 game for reaching 6 flagrant foul points. The suspension will cost Gobert $201,149. The Timberwolves will also receive a tax variance credit of $100,575. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 12, 2026

Gobert Addresses the Situation

After the Spurs game, Gobert spoke about the call. He said, “I try to be aggressive contesting shots. I don’t think there’s, at any time, any intention of getting anybody hurt.”

Gobert also said he understands the league’s focus on player safety. He added that defenders still need protection when challenging shooters.

Impact on the Timberwolves

Gobert’s absence removes Minnesota’s defensive anchor for one game. He averages 11.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks this season. He also leads the team in field-goal percentage at 71.7%.

The Timberwolves sit near the top of the Western Conference. They rely heavily on Gobert’s rim protection and rebounding. Minnesota will need frontcourt depth to hold up in Milwaukee.

Gobert is eligible to return after one game, assuming no further disciplinary issues.