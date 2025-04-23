JJ Redick has given fans a Rui Hachimura injury update after he headed to the locker room on Tuesday night, and fears are it could be more serious than it appeared.

Rui Hachimura Injury Update

Winning on Tuesday night was crucial to the Lakers shifting the narrative in the early stages of this playoff series.

Following a blowout loss at home in Game 1, Luka Doncic starred with a near-triple-double as he racked up 31 points, helping the Lakers clinch Game 2.

After racing to an opening game lead with little exertion, the Timberwolves were more than matched all over the court. Game 2 saw the Lakers come out with far more physicality, resulting in a grating, gruelling contest that saw neither team hit the triple-digit mark.

Across the contest there were 46 fouls, 45 free throw attempts — and unfortunately for the Lakers — one possible casualty that could have huge implications for the rest of the series.

In the first quarter, Rui Hachimura took a blow to the face after being charged down by Naz Reid. After collapsing to the floor, he ran to the locker room holding his nose, which was suspected to be bleeding.

Rui Hachimura went to the locker room after getting hit in the face 💔 pic.twitter.com/1BVICXqaVA — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 23, 2025



The Lakers had to make do without the Japan international for the majority of the first half, although he later emerged with a protective face mask and continued.

Hachimura first donned a clear face mask before ditching it for a solid black one, potentially signalling fears that he could have a broken nose or fracture.

In total, Rui featured for 34 minutes on the night, with head coach JJ Redick praising the 27-year-old and saying he “played like a warrior”.

However, Redick also admitted that Hachimura would likely undergo a post-game X-ray to determine the extent of the injury.

The Lakers faithful will be crossing everything in the hopes that the injury won’t hamper his playoff game time, with his growing importance evidenced by being one of Doncic’s favorite targets on the wing.

This also isn’t the first time Hachimura has suffered a face injury, after taking a blow last season that saw him play in a mask for an extended period.