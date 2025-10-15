Former MVP Russell Westbrook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. Terms of the deal have yet to be reported.

Westbrook played for the Denver Nuggets last season and was a free agent this summer. The former UCLA star has played a reserve role the last few seasons across the Los Angeles Clippers and Nuggets.

He played 75 games last season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He shot 51.7 percent on twos and 32.3 percent from three.

Turning 37 next month, Westbrook is entering his 18th season in the NBA. He’s a nine-time NBA All-Star who reportedly has a strong rapport with Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Sacramento now has plenty of guard depth among Dennis Schroder, Westbrook, LaVine, Malik Monk, rookie Nique Clifford and Devin Carter. Monk, though, has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the summer.

This is Westbrook’s sixth team since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets.

Kings Looking Like A Dubious Experiment

It’s hard to look at this Kings roster and think there’s much modern basketball sense being made here.

The combination of DeRozan and LaVine already proved a struggle in Chicago. Having those two and Sabonis on the court creates major defensive holes, likely only further exacerbated if Westbrook starts ahead of Schroder.

These are also all players who need the ball in their hands a considerable amount to be at their most effective. How head coach Doug Christie manages this team on the offensive end will be interesting to see.

Keegan Murray is a key two-way, spacing threat for the starting lineup but he’ll be out at least four to six weeks due to a torn ligament in his thumb.