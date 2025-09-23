Russell Westbrook needs 506 points to be the highest-scoring PG in NBA history

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Denver Nuggets signed Russell Westbrook. They gave the veteran PG a two-year, $6.8 million deal. The second year of that contract was a player option.

Russell Westbrook declined his player option for the 2025-26 season in June. The 36-year-old remains a free agent ahead of the regular season starting in less than one month. It’s unknown if a team will sign the one-time MVP. Westbrook is 506 points away from writing his name in the history books. With 506 points, he would pass Oscar Robertson for the most points all-time by a point guard.

Will Russell Westbrook get another opportunity in the NBA?

Russell Westbrook Is Just 506 Points Away From Becoming The Highest-Scoring Point Guard In NBA History https://t.co/l3KYKabUD8 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 22, 2025



Over his 17-year professional career, Russell Westbrook has scored 26,205 points. There’s no denying Westbrook is at the tail end of his career. However, the nine-time all-star can still be an effective player. He proved that last season in Denver. Westbrook played in 75 of the Nuggets’ 82 games and made 36 starts. The veteran PG averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Westbrook declined his player option with Denver for the 2025-26 season. Less than one month before the 2025-26 season, the 36-year-old is still unsigned. The Kings were linked to Russell Westbrook earlier this offseason. Any traction of Westbrook landing with Sacramento has since died down. Miami’s Tyler Herro suffered an unfortunate injury and will miss time to begin the season. Could the Heat look to sign Westbrook while Herro is out?

Russell Westbrook is 506 Points away from becoming the highest scoring Point Guard in NBA history 🐐 Do you believe Russ will get it done in Year 18? 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/OTClUbF0BG — Beastbrook (@Beastbr00k0) September 16, 2025

Even if Westbrook can’t land with Miami, chances are he’ll find his way back to the NBA. The veteran is just 506 points away from having the most points all-time by a point guard. Westbrook would pass Oscar Robertson, who has 26,710 career points. That wouldn’t be the first time Russell Westbrook has broken one of Oscar Robertson’s long-standing records. For years, Robertson led the NBA with 181 career triple-doubles.

That was until Russell Westbrook joined the league and became a superstar PG. During the 2020-21 season, Westbrook passed Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in league history. For his career, Westbrook has 203 career triple-doubles. The only active player with an opportunity to pass Westbrook would be Denver’s Nikola Jokic, with 164 triple-doubles in his career. For now, Russell Westbrook will patiently wait for his opportunity to play in the NBA next season and break the all-time PG scoring record.