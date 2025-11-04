Russell Westbrook On Nuggets: ‘They Didn’t Want Me Back’

Russell Westbrook signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings last month ahead of his 18th season after the Denver Nuggets reportedly told him to decline his $3.5 million player option over the summer, according to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post.

“The truth is that they didn’t want me back,” Westbrook told reporters Monday night after returning to Ball Arena as a starter for the Kings. “It ain’t up to me. God always has a plan. Be patient. Not up to me. They don’t want me. That’s OK. Somebody else do.”

Russell Westbrook Was Reserve Guard For Nuggets

Westbrook, who turns 37 years old on Nov. 12, averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists with the Nuggets last season, coming off the bench as a backup point guard for Jamal Murray.

It was nowhere close to his best statistical season, but he also shot 32.3% from 3-point range, his most efficient clip since his 2016-17 MVP campaign, and a career-best 51.7% from inside the arc.

Russell Westbrook on not returning to the Denver Nuggets: “They didn’t want me back.” … “I don’t go anywhere I’m not wanted.” On NOT picking up the player option: “They told me not to.” pic.twitter.com/f4lno2Yutk — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 4, 2025



“I thought it was great,” he said. “I guess other people didn’t.”

Ball Arena with the tribute to Russell Westbrook in his welcome back to Denver 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UqDLNzYYs4 — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 4, 2025

Per Durando, Westbrook still could have picked up his player option to stay with the team — even if the Nuggets didn’t want to bring him back — but he says he didn’t because “they told me not to. I don’t go anywhere I’m not wanted. I don’t need to.”

“I’m grateful for the Kings, and I’m moving forward,” Westbrook noted. “Whatever happened in the past happened. It’s OK. Everything happens for a reason. I’m looking forward to the future and finishing out this year.”

Westbrook Has No Regrets Playing For Denver

Despite leaving Denver this summer, Westbrook is glad he was able to play for the Nuggets.

“Every part of this journey for me is always a positive impact,” he said when asked if he thinks he’ll look back on his year with the Nuggets positively or negatively.

“I always take a positive out of everything, regardless of what happened. I’m grateful to be able to play. That’s one thing that’s positive always.

“I’m grateful to be able to impact people I interact with, the fans, people that work around the arena, people that appreciate me and who I am and what I bring to the table. That to me is always a positive impact for me. The business part of it is what it’s gonna be. It is what it is.”

Through seven games (three starts) with the Kings this season, Westbrook is averaging 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 27.6 minutes per contest with a shooting line of 43.2/39.4/70.