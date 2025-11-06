Russell Westbrook Passes Jason Kidd For Most Rebounds By Guard In NBA History

In the same game Russell Westbrook recorded his 204th triple-double, he also grabbed 16 rebounds to give himself 8,734 for his career, surpassing Jason Kidd (8,725) for the most rebounds by a guard in NBA history.

“Oh,” Westbrook said when told he broke Kidd’s record, following the Sacramento Kings‘ 121-116 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. “Honestly, I didn’t even know that. I’m going to need the game ball.”

Russell Westbrook Led A Short-Handed Kings Squad

Westbrook had 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists in 35 minutes against Golden State.

It was Westbrook’s first triple-double of the 2025-26 season, his 18th campaign. He also finished 9-of-13 (69.2%) shooting from the field, 3-of-4 (75%) from 3-point range, and made a pair of free throws.

More importantly, the Kings were without Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Keegan Murray. The Warriors, meanwhile, were missing Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

Despite the absences, Westbrook helped the Kings improve their record to 3-5. They currently sit 11th in the Western Conference standings below the 10th-seeded Phoenix Suns (3-5).

With his 16 boards tonight, Russell Westbrook now has 8,734 rebounds in his regular season career! He passes Jason Kidd (8,725) for the most by a guard in NBA history 🤯 https://t.co/bfk4iJDQqb pic.twitter.com/T1jML7RnDW — NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 6, 2025



“Every night is a dogfight,” Westbrook said. “Our schedule is pretty rough right now, but if we knuckle up and compete at a high level … that’s something I want to bring.”

With 4:31 left, Westbrook directed his 14th rebound into a tip pass for his 10th assist, sending it to Dennis Schroder for a top-of-the-key 3-pointer to put Sacramento up eight.

His 15th and 16th rebounds gave the Kings extra possessions to eat up the clock in the final frame.

“Humbly speaking, I’m the best rebounding guard ever,” Westbrook said postgame. “So if the ball come across the rim, I’m going to get it.”

Westbrook Signed With Kings During Training Camp

Westbrook, who turns 37 years old on Nov. 12, signed a one-year, $3.6 million veteran’s minimum deal with the Kings late in training camp.

Since his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019, he’s played for six teams — the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets, and now the Kings.

Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA member, a former league MVP, and two-time scoring champion who was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

The 6-foot-4 guard is the NBA’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles. He also averaged a triple-double in four of his past 17 seasons and led the league in assists three times.

The Kings continue their five-game homestand on Friday against the Thunder.