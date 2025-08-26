Russell Westbrook Renews Vows With Wife In Italy

NBA veteran guard Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina Earl, renewed their vows in a heartfelt ceremony aboard a boat while vacationing in Portofino, Italy, according to TMZ Sports.

Russell Westbrook Married Nina Earl In 2015

Russell and Nina wore white outfits for the special occasion, with the former opting to go with a shirtless look underneath his blazer, and the latter sporting a white dress to complement the diamond ring.

The couple reaffirmed their commitment in front of loved ones and their three children — Noah, Skye, and Jordyn against the backdrop of the Italian coastline.

Russell proposed to Nina in 2014 after six years of dating, and the Westbrooks first wed at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Aug. 29, 2015. They said “I do” in an outdoor ceremony in front of famous friends.

Several NBA stars showed up to the wedding, including Kevin Durant, Kevin Love, Serge Ibaka, and Dorell Wright. James Harden was also in attendance with his date, Khloé Kardashian.

Russell Began Dating Nina In 2007 At UCLA

In November 2022, Russell spoke to People about being a father of three, saying it’s what he is “most proud of.” The nine-time NBA All-Star also praised his wife’s “constant sacrifice” throughout his career.

“She’s been holding s—t down from start to finish, and now been able to see her grow into the things that she’s been wanting to do while still supporting me and doing stuff with the kids, and doing this and doing that,” he said of Nina. “I’m just grateful to have a partner able to do all that sacrifice. Now we’re here.”

Russell began dating Nina in 2007.

The couple first met at UCLA as student-athletes. Russell played on the men’s basketball team from 2006 to 2008 before being selected No. 4 overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2008 NBA draft.

Nina Played Basketball For The Bruins

The SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008 and rebranded to the Thunder after 41 seasons in Seattle. Russell, who turns 37 in November, spent his first 11 NBA seasons with the Thunder.

The 6-foot-4 guard has also played for the Houston Rockets (2019-20 season), Washington Wizards (2020-21 campaign), Los Angeles Lakers (2021-23), Los Angeles Clippers (2023-24), and Denver Nuggets (2024-25).

Russell is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Nina, 36, played basketball and ran track and field in high school, competing in the 4×400 relay and 400m. Although the Southern California native excelled in both sports, she chose to pursue basketball.

After graduating from Diamond Ranch High School, Nina received an athletic scholarship to play basketball for UCLA. With the Bruins, she was a 6-foot-1 forward for the women’s basketball team.

According to People, Nina graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in psychology as well as a minor in English. She then went on to receive her master’s degree in clinical psychology and is now a licensed marriage and family therapist.