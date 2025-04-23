Rutgers’ freshman Ace Bailey announced he’s declaring for the 2025 NBA draft

The 2025 NBA draft class is chock-full of prospects who could be stars at the next level. Teams hope to have one of the top lottery picks to land a future all-star.

On Wednesday, projected top-three pick Ace Bailey from Rutgers announced he’s declaring for the 2025 NBA draft. He told ESPN that he is signing with Omar Cooper of Lifestyle Sports Agency. Bailey is one of two Rutgers players expected to go in the top three, along with Dylan Harper.

NEWS: Rutgers’ Ace Bailey, a projected top-3 pick, has declared for the 2025 NBA draft, he told ESPN. STORY: https://t.co/FUbVuRrmkn pic.twitter.com/wYZTbd8OxR — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 23, 2025



In the high school recruiting class of 2024, Ace Bailey was the #2-ranked prospect in the country. Bailey is from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and played at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. The 18-year-old had offers from several big-time programs in college basketball. However, he chose to play for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. After Bailey committed to Rutgers, the #3-ranked recruit Dylan Harper also committed to the school.

Individually, Ace Bailey had a solid freshman season with Rutgers. Unfortunately, the team did not have enough pieces to be a contender in the Big 10. The Scarlet Knights went 15-17 and did not make the NCAA tournament despite having two top-three recruits. Ace Bailey started all 30 games he played for Rutgers in 2024-25. He averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. Bailey shot .345 percent from beyond the arc on 4.5 three-point attempts per contest.

At six-foot-ten, Ace Bailey has exceptional fluidity for someone his size. Additionally, his ability to create his own shot resembles the skill set of a guard. Bailey doesn’t turn 19 until the middle of August and is one of the youngest prospects in this draft. The freshman believes he is “nowhere close to reaching my potential.” Ace Bailey has the physical tools and basketball IQ to be a star at the next level. We’ll have to wait and see where he is drafted.