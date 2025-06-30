Sacramento Kings Are Favorites To Land Marcus Smart

The Sacramento Kings are the frontrunners to trade for Washington Wizards veteran guard Marcus Smart in the 2025 offseason. Washington acquired Smart from the Memphis Grizzlies at last season’s trade deadline.

Kings Lead Lakers As Favorites To Acquire Marcus Smart

According to Bovada, the Kings have the best odds (+150) to land Smart this summer, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers (+200), Grizzlies (+285), and other teams.

Per Spotrac, Smart is set to enter the final season of his four-year, $76.48 million contract. His deal includes an average annual salary of $19.12 million, and the 31-year-old is slated to make $21.58 million in 2025-26.

In 34 games (seven starts) this past season, Smart averaged 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 20 minutes per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range.

NBA Team Odds Sacramento Kings +150 Los Angeles Lakers +200 Memphis Grizzlies +285 Los Angeles Clippers +525 Miami Heat +525 Toronto Raptors +950

When healthy, Smart has proven to be one of the league’s top defensive guards. However, in December, the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year suffered a partial tear of the proximal extensor hood of his right index finger.

As a result, Smart was never able to play at full strength in the second half of last season. Prior to his finger injury, he scored a season-high 25 points in a home win against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 27.

Sacramento Underwent Personnel Changes

The Kings will soon enter NBA free agency with general manager Scott Perry, assistant general manager B.J. Armstrong, and head coach Doug Christie all signed to their new positions.

Sacramento is fresh off a 40-42 season that ended with a disappointing defeat – a 120-106 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center in the ninth vs. 10th seed Play-In Tournament game.

The Kings’ tumultuous season also saw the departures of coach Mike Brown and franchise guard De’Aaron Fox, who were fired and traded respectively. Fox was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, and Sacramento landed Zach LaVine.

Kings Are Listening To Trade Offers

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported last week that the Kings are “open for business when it comes to discussing the various possibilities with their roster” while staying committed to veteran big man Domantas Sabonis.

Sacramento has been the subject of multiple trade rumors with reported links to veteran point guards like Ja Morant, Trae Young, Darius Garland, Malcolm Brogdon, and Smart.

Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis are attracting several potential trade suitors, but the Kings would be reluctant to part with either player given their age and defensive abilities.

Instead, Sacramento is reportedly shopping Malik Monk and Devin Carter. The Kings are also rumored to have veteran wing DeMar DeRozan on the trade block this summer.

Recent reports suggest the Miami Heat have interest in DeRozan, while the Toronto Raptors could be pursuing Monk.