The Sacramento Kings are expected to gauge the trade market for veteran DeMar DeRozan. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported the news on Marc Stein’s The Stein Line.

DeRozan arrived in Sacramento last summer via a sign-and-trade and inked a three-year, $76 million deal. He averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his first season with the Kings but the team finished 40-42 and failed to make the playoffs.

Scott Perry has stepped in as Sacramento’s new general manager and is looking to put his stamp on the team. He recently gave interim head coach Doug Christie a long-term extension to become the full-time head coach.

DeRozan is at the tail end of his career and indicated after the Kings Play-In Tournament exit he wants to be on a playoff team.

“I’m not tryna play another five, six years,” DeRozan said. “You only got so many years, that window closes quick. This was my 16th season, it’s just crazy to think the next time I suit up a jersey and play in a game, it’ll be my 17th year.

“When you think about it from that perspective, it’s definitely tough because you don’t get many opportunities and you don’t wanna waste the opportunities you have left, either.”

Which Playoff Team Wants DeRozan?

This is the big question as it pertains to DeRozan. He has long established himself as a terrific midrange scorer with a strong ability to get to the free-throw line. His playmaking chops have certainly seen an uptick in the second half of his career as well.

What hasn’t changed is his ability to defend and shoot 3-pointers. He remains a liability defensively and his stubbornness in not wanting to embrace the 3-point shot has put a clear ceiling on him as a player.

A playoff team willing to acquire him will need to be strong enough in those areas so as to maximize his strengths.

Another point to factor in is whether DeRozan is at a stage in his career where he’s willing to embrace a bench role. That would certainly make the on-court theory of acquiring him more palatable. It would also bring up the question of whether it’s worth paying $25 million per season for someone to play that role.

Between these DeRozan rumblings and Perry’s stated desire to acquire a point guard, as well as strong defenders at the wing position, it appears this could be a busy summer in Sacramento.