Sacramento Kings Trade Rumors: Jrue Holiday, Marcus Smart On Radar

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly interested in veteran guards Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics and Marcus Smart of the Washington Wizards.

Kings May Trade For A Veteran Guard

NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line mentioned this rumor on Thursday:

“Sacramento has continued to evaluate its point guard options, according to league sources. New general manager Scott Perry, remember, immediately highlighted the Kings’ need for improved playmaking during his introductory press conference and sources have duly linked Sacramento to various guards known to be available this summer. That list includes Jrue Holiday in Boston and Marcus Smart in Washington … and stretches to more affordable free agent ballhandlers like Malcolm Brogdon.”

The Celtics have been rumored to be a potential seller this offseason, as they are projected to at least double their $240 million payroll from this season and as a result find themselves over the second apron again.

Celtics Face $263 Million Tax Penalty This Summer

Including its first-round pick, Boston will enter the offseason with $231 million in salary and a $263 million tax penalty, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

For every $3 million spent on a player, it will cost the Celtics $25 million in additional tax penalties. They are currently $22 million over the second apron.

Jayson Tatum is also likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season with a torn Achilles.

Moving Holiday and his $32.4 million salary for the upcoming season — he’s under contract in total for two more years, with a player option for 2027-28 as well — makes sense for Boston.

Wizards Are $18 Million Below The Luxury Tax

Meanwhile, the Wizards are undergoing a full rebuild and plan to move on from veteran players like Khris Middleton and Smart, who is set to enter the final year of his contract.

Washington’s play on the court improved dramatically after it acquired the duo at the trade deadline. The Wizards were 5-4 when both players were on the floor together.

However, they cannot miss out on the chance to upgrade their roster this offseason.

Washington is $18 million below the tax and has flexibility in $20 million of non-guaranteed contracts (Richaun Holmes, Justin Champagnie, Anthony Gill, and Colby Jones).

Gill’s $2.2 million contract becomes guaranteed on July 1, while Middleton has until June 29 to opt-in to his $33.3 million salary for next season.

Washington will have the non-tax midlevel ($14.1 million), biannual ($5.1 million), second round and veteran minimum exception available. The team also has three trade exceptions ($9.9 million, $5.3 million, and $2.5 million).

Kings Seek Backcourt Depth After De’Aaron Fox Trade

The Kings need a point guard to replace De’Aaron Fox, who they traded to the San Antonio Spurs at the February deadline, so their interest in both players seems logical.

Starting in 2026, Sacramento will own all its future firsts. The team also has tradable seconds.

From the Fox trade, the Kings also have a 2027 unprotected first from San Antonio and a 2031 unprotected first from Minnesota. The Spurs have first-round swap rights with the Kings in 2031.

Sacramento has two max players under contract (Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis) but still has the flexibility to take back money in a trade or use its $14.1 million exception in free agency.

The Kings have $163 million in salary but only eight players under contract, and the team is $24 million below the luxury tax and will be nowhere close to the first apron once the roster is filled out.