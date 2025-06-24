Sacramento Kings Trade Rumors: Malik Monk, Devin Carter To Be Moved

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly seeking a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and could be considering a potential trade involving Malik Monk and Devin Carter ahead of the event.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Kings “have been active in trade talks” since replacing Monte McNair with Scott Perry as general manager.

Sacramento has “expressed a desire” to land a lottery pick in this year’s draft, and the Kings would be able to entice teams by offering Monk and Carter, per Scotto.

In 62 games (45 starts) this past season, Monk averaged career highs of 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 31.6 minutes per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range.

Malik Monk Has $61 Million Remaining On His Current Deal

Monk’s 45 starts were the most of his eight-year NBA career. He also played in 76 games and made 37 starts in his lone season with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, averaging 13.8 points and 28.1 minutes per contest.

Monk, 27, is set to make $18.8 million next season, according to Spotrac. This is part of the four-year, $77.97 million contract he signed with Sacramento last July. His deal includes a $21.58 million player option for 2027-28.

Carter, meanwhile, was selected 13th overall by the Kings in last year’s draft out of Providence. The 23-year-old had an underwhelming rookie season, appearing in just 36 games off the bench and posting just 3.8 points per game.

He dealt with injuries throughout the year and spent some time in the G-League. Carter has potential to develop into a serviceable role player, but he alone wouldn’t command the first-round pick that Sacramento covets.

Kings May Have To Include DeMar DeRozan

If teams are unwilling to trade their first-round pick for Monk and Carter, the Kings may have to include a veteran player like DeMar DeRozan to help make the deal happen.

“The Kings’ DeMar DeRozan is another former All-Star who is widely perceived to be available via trade and who could emerge as a fallback trade target for teams that miss out on [Kevin] Durant,” NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported last week.

DeRozan, who turns 36 in August, is set to enter the second season of his three-year, $73.89 million contract. The three-time All-NBA member is slated to earn $24.75 million in 2025-26 and $25.74 million in 2026-27.

In 77 games (all starts) in his first season with the Kings, he averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 35.9 minutes per contest while shooting 47.7% from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc.

Sacramento Has Just One Pick In The 2025 NBA Draft

The Kings have just one pick in this year’s draft: the 42nd overall from the Chicago Bulls.

The Atlanta Hawks have Sacramento’s first-rounder, which is the 13th overall pick. Had the Kings fallen just one spot in the draft lottery to the 12th pick, they would have kept their first-rounder since it was a protected pick.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, starting in 2026, the Kings will own all of their future first-round draft picks. From the De’Aaron Fox trade, Sacramento also has a 2027 unprotected first from San Antonio and a 2031 unprotected first from Minnesota.

The Spurs have first-round swap rights with the Kings in 2031. Sacramento has two tradable seconds as well.