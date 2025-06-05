Sacramento Kings Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine, DeRozan, Sabonis Eyed By NBA Execs

NBA executives are monitoring the trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis with the belief that the Sacramento Kings will explore the possibility of trading at least one of those players this offseason, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Sabonis Owed $136.42 Million Through Next Three Seasons

Sabonis, who turns 30 on May 3, was snubbed the past two All-Star games after leading the NBA in rebounding three straight seasons. In 246 games (all starts) with Sacramento across nearly four seasons, he’s averaged 19.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per contest.

Per Spotrac, the 6-foot-10 big man is owed $136.42 million through the next three seasons. He’s slated to earn $43.63 million in 2025-26, $46.77 million in 2026-27, and $49.9 million in 2027-28. His deal also includes $10.4 million in total incentives.

“Rival executives are monitoring whether Sabonis will eventually request a trade if Sacramento continues to sputter and not show improvement as anything more than a Play-In Team,” Scotto wrote.

LaVine’s Deal Includes 15% Trade Kicker

As for LaVine, the two-time All-Star dealt with a sprained AC joint among other injuries throughout the 2023-24 season with the Chicago Bulls. Teams and fans were beginning to write off the UCLA product at this point.

However, LaVine managed to stay healthy this season with the Kings, making 74 appearances (all starts) and averaging 23.3 points on career bests of 51.1% shooting from the field and 44.6% from 3-point range.

According to Basketball Reference, LaVine finished 12th in the league in points (1,724), second in 3-point shooting percentage, eighth for made 3-pointers (239), 11th in field goals (625), and 17th in minutes played (2,602).

LaVine, 30, earned $44.53 million this season and is owed $47.49 million in 2025-26. His five-year, $215.15 million deal includes a $48.97 million player option for the 2026-27 season, as well as a 15% trade kicker.

DeRozan Averaged 22.2 Points Per Game With Kings

Meanwhile, DeRozan has been another impactful player for the Kings, averaging 22.2 points on 47.7% shooting from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc. The USC product also logged 3.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 35.9 minutes per contest in 77 games (all starts).

DeRozan, who turns 36 on Aug. 7, will enter the second season of his three-year, $73.89 million deal in 2025-26. He’s on the books for $24.75 million next season, and it’s worth noting that only $10 million of his $25.74 million salary for the 2026-27 season is guaranteed.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, backup center Jonas Valanciunas is owed $10.40 million this season, and his $10 million salary for the 2026-27 season is non-guaranteed.

Therefore, DeRozan and Valanciunas are considered movable salaries.