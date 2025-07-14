The San Antonio Spurs have cleared Victor Wembanyama to return from the blood clot in his right shoulder. The French superstar confirmed the news to his local news outlet L’Equipe.

Officially diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), Wembanyama seems thrilled to be able to play basketball again.

“I’m officially cleared to return,” Wembanyama said. “It just happened — I got the green light from the Spurs’ medical staff just a few hours ago (last Friday). Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again!”

This is great news for not just the Spurs but the NBA at large. Wembanyama has already become one of the faces of the league within his first two seasons, thanks to his stunning combination of size and skill.

During his second season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks. After playing 46 games, he received his initial diagnosis around the All-Star Break.

After winning Rookie of the Year in 2023-24, Wembanyama looked set to win Defensive Player of the Year this past season. He likely would have made an All-NBA Team as well if he had met the 65-game minimum.

Spurs Have Eye on Playoff Return

San Antonio hasn’t seen the postseason since 2019 but that appears likely to change in 2025 with a healthy Wembanyama.

The Spurs have done what they can to get him some help. Last month, they selected Dylan Harper with the second overall pick and Carter Bryant with the 14th pick. Bryant has impressed defensively in the early goings of Summer League. Luke Kornet was signed away from the Boston Celtics as well in free agency. Kelly Olynyk was also brought in via trade.

Of course, De’Aaron Fox was acquired at last season’s trade deadline as well.

Will that be enough in a mighty Western conference? The answer may just come down to how many games Wembanyama plays.