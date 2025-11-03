Spurs’ Dylan Harper Suffers Calf Injury, Leaves In Walking Boot

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper sustained a left calf injury during the team’s loss to the Phoenix Suns Sunday. He was seen leaving the arena in crutches and with his left foot in a walking boot.

Harper suffered the injury while trying to contest a Nick Richards dunk in the second quarter. There were just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter and the Suns led 48-37. He left with 12 points in just 11 minutes.

“I believe it’s something with this calf but I don’t have anything as of yet,” Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said after the game.

The second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is averaging 14 points, four rebounds and 3.8 assists through the opening six games. He has shot 50 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three. Harper’s best performance of the season so far came against the Brooklyn Nets, finishing with 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds while shooting 72.7 percent from the field.

The Spurs’ impressive 5-1 start to the season is despite a bout of injuries. De’Aaron Fox has yet to play while Jeremy Sochan, Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk and Lindy Waters are all currently out as well.

Dylan Harper came in, dropped 12 in 11 minutes, and just like that… gone. Nobody saw what happened. No limp, no collision. A ghost calf injury?#PorVida #Spurs #Suns #NBA pic.twitter.com/gyPsQCW4FR — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) November 3, 2025

Harper Absence Could Hurt But Help Is On The Way

The 19-year-old has made a very promising start to his NBA career and it’s so unfortunate to see him go down. San Antonio will have its fingers crossed this isn’t a serious issue.

In the meantime, Fox is expected to make his return to the lineup in the next week or so. It will be a relief for Victor Wembanyama in particular. Despite the impressive 5-1 start to the season, the Spurs’ half-court offense has had its share of struggles and Fox’s dynamism should help a great deal.

Kornet’s sprained ankle is believed to be heading in the right direction as well. He’s missed the past four games but could be back as early as this week.

Sochan is the one who remains without a clear timetable and is yet to make his season debut. It will be interesting to see how he fits into the mix with the new reinforcements. Olynyk is also without a timetable to return with a heel issue but his absence is less concerning.

The Spurs next travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers Wednesday.