Spurs Expected To Sign Luke Kornet To Four-Year, $41 Million Deal

The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to sign unrestricted free agent center Luke Kornet to a four-year deal worth $41 million. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Kornet emerged as a solid reserve in the Boston Celtics’ rotation over the last couple seasons. He’s a good rebounder on either side of the glass, gets his offense mostly via dump-offs and put-backs, and offers solid rim protection. In a role behind Victor Wembanyama, Kornet could thrive.

Money-wise, it does seem a tad on the higher side. Perhaps, that’s the premium for a younger center relative to the market and even just paying to get the man San Antonio identified as the right fit.

This move marks another step toward playoff contention for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox was acquired last trade deadline and Dylan Harper was the No. 2 pick in the Draft last week. Alongside the core of Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell, this is a team very much on the rise.

Celtics Continue Massive Fall Off

Boston, meanwhile, continues a pretty unbelievable slide following the Jayson Tatum injury. Jrue Holiday is now a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. Kristaps Porzingis was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks. Kornet is in San Antonio. It appears likely Al Horford will have a new team as well.

This leaves Boston’s core for next season as Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard. It remains to be seen how Anfernee Simons will be used.

There was a time when it seemed plausible the Celtics might keep a decent chunk of the roster intact with how depleted the East was generally looking. This dramatic change of direction from a championship roster in 2024 is startling. It’s also the sad reality of the second apron era.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.