San Antonio unveiled a banner to honor the legendary career of Gregg Popovich

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs hosted the Nets on Sunday afternoon. It was San Antonio’s home opener for the 2025-26 season. Despite Brooklyn battling back in the second half, the Spurs took the 118-107 win.

The team is now a perfect 3-0 to begin the year. On Sunday, the Spurs unveiled a banner to honor the legendary career of former head coach Gregg Popovich. San Antonio did it quietly, without any lavish celebration. Gregg Popovich did not want the spotlight to be on him. However, the Spurs honored his legacy with a banner that reads, “Pop 1,390.” Commemorating his 1,390 regular-season wins, a record in the NBA.

Coach Pop’s banner went into the rafters in San Antonio 🤍 Forever next to Timmy, Tony, and Manu 🥹 pic.twitter.com/HxwMMzrD7X — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) October 26, 2025



In May 2025, Gregg Popovich stepped down as head coach of the Spurs after 29 seasons. On November 2, 2024, Popovich suffered an unfortunate stroke. He did not coach another game for the team after that incident. However, Gregg Popovich is still part of the franchise as the team president. Last May, Popovich named long-time assistant coach Mitch Johnson as the new head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. He had been an assistant with Popvich since 2019.

During his coaching career in the NBA, Gregg Popovich never wanted the spotlight on himself. He was adamant that his players should receive the attention. NBA insider Michael C. Wright reported that Popovich would never let the Spurs honor his contributions to the city in a public ceremony. Instead, they honored Gregg Popovich on Sunday afternoon in a perfect manner.

Former coach Gregg Popovich would never let the Spurs do a ceremony honoring his contributions to the franchise and the city of San Antonio. So the Spurs did the next best thing: pic.twitter.com/QaxgzHrjgT — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) October 26, 2025

There was no halftime ceremony to honor Gregg Popovich. As revealed, he is not fond of the spotlight. Instead, fans walked into the team’s home opener on Sunday and saw a banner to commemorate their former head coach. The banner read “Pop 1,390”, honoring his NBA record 1,390 regular-season wins. Additionally, the sign reads Hall of Fame at the bottom. Popovich was inducted into the HOF in 2023 as a head coach.

At the top of the banner, there are five stars. One for each of the championships that Gregg Popovich was able to bring to San Antonio. His banner now hangs in the rafters alongside other icons of the franchise. That includes David Robinson, Sean Elliot, Avery Johnson, Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker. Gregg Popovich is one of, if not the greatest, head coaches the league has ever seen. San Antonio honored Greg Popovich on Sunday afternoon with a banner to commemorate his legacy with the Spurs.