Scoot Henderson’s Return From Torn Hamstring Not Imminent

The Portland Trail Blazers announced nearly eight weeks ago that point guard Scoot Henderson had torn his left hamstring in a workout and would miss the start of the 2025-26 season.

Henderson was expected to resume basketball activities in approximately four to eight weeks.

Scoot Henderson Says His Status Remains Week To Week

Henderson told The Athletic’s Jason Quick on Wednesday that he has “made a lot of progress” in his recovery, but the former No. 3 overall pick also said his return to the court isn’t imminent, adding that his status for basketball activities remains “week to week.”

According to Henderson, he’s scheduled to meet this week with the team’s director of health and performance, Dr. Courtney Watson, who will determine next steps.

Henderson’s activities have been limited to stationary shooting and dribbling, as well as upper-body weight lifting.

Scoot Henderson says he still hasn’t done any running, jumping or explosion movement as his hamstring injury enters its 8th week. https://t.co/jJcUgQl0lW — Jason Quick (@jwquick) November 19, 2025



“I can walk around to spots, but no jumping, no exploding,” Henderson told Quick. “I shoot free throws, some ball-handling, but without moving much.”

Henderson is optimistic that once he’s cleared for contact basketball activities, he won’t need an extended ramp-up period before he’s cleared to play in games.

“I feel like I will be good,” Henderson told The Athletic. “I feel like I’ve always been good like that (coming off injury). I’m sure I will be tired, because you can’t compare basketball activity with anything else, so for a few games I will feel it.”

Trail Blazers Drafted Henderson In 2023

During his rookie 2023-24 season, Henderson averaged 14 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 28.5 minutes per contest in 62 games (32 starts). The Georgia native also shot 38.5% from the field and 32.5% from deep.

In Portland’s 127-116 home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 14, 2024, he recorded a career-high 33 points on 11-of-31 (35.5%) shooting from the floor and 4-for-9 (44.4%) from 3-point territory.

Last season, Henderson averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 26.7 minutes per contest in 66 games (10 starts), while shooting career bests of 41.9% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six games to drop to 6-8 on the season.

In addition to missing Damian Lillard, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles, Portland is also without Blake Wesley (foot surgery) and Jrue Holiday (out the past two games due to right calf soreness).

Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija have received increased roles during the past two games with Holiday out, while rookie two-way player Caleb Love has also entered the rotation.

The Trail Blazers host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.