Scottie Barnes just proved why he’s so beloved in the NBA, not just do to his incredible basketball skills, but also because of his compassionate heart. The Raptors player, who is expected to have a bright future in the league, just made news headlines for saving a private school from financial disaster.

The Toronto guard continues to impact far beyond the basketball court, as he recently donated $80,000 to a private education center called Polkadots Playland and Montessori Academy, as they had been struggling with mounting debts, according to local news reports.

With this latest contribution, the school will continue to serve children from pre-kindergarten to Grade 6, including many with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The institution was in financial crisis ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, and had even closed temporarily.

School principal Josette Drummond was at a loss for words after the Canadian talent delivered his donation. “I got that phone call from someone on his team,” she started out before expressing her immense relief after hearing the news for the first time.

“And she just expressed that he came across the story, was moved by it, and wanted to help… beyond words, like a literal miracle,” Drummond told everyone almost in tears. With the news, the principal assured that Polkadots Playland and Montessori Academy will avoid closure.

After explaining how the donation will be vital for the school to meet financial goals, Barnes’ team later guaranteed that the money will reach the school before the landlord’s deadline on March 31.

“I think it’s a testament to who he is as a person,” Drummond asid about the Raptors star. “This is definitely something he didn’t have to do. So, the fact that he not only felt for us but backed that feeling with such significant action speaks volumes about the remarkable young man he is.”