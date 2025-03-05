SEC Tournament 2025: Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

The 2025 SEC Tournament bracket will soon be available as the 2024-25 college basketball regular season enters the home stretch with March Madness a couple of weeks away.

The end of Selection Sunday marks the beginning of March Madness, the 68-team college basketball tournament that culminates with the NCAA Tournament Championship.

2025 SEC Tournament To Be Held At Bridgestone Arena

The 2025 SEC Tournament takes place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference tournament begins with four first-round matchups on March 12 and concludes with the championship game on March 16.

Each of the 16 teams in the conference are set to participate in the SEC Tournament. The top 4 seeds will earn a double-bye to the quarterfinals, and seeds 5-8 will earn a bye to the second round.

Ties will be broken by head-to-head results, W-L records against the top-seed, and going on down until the tie is broken, and finally a coin toss — or a drawing of lots if three or more teams are involved.

The SEC Tournament champion secures an automatic bid into the 68-team field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, which includes 31 automatic qualifiers and 37 at-large bids.

Of course, the full NCAA Tournament field will be finalized on Sunday, March 16, and the bracket will be revealed during the March Madness Selection Show on CBS.

The current SEC standings are featured below, along with the full schedule for the 2025 SEC Tournament.

2025 SEC Conference Standings

TEAM CONF HOME AWAY NTRL Auburn 15-2 13-1 8-2 6-0 Florida 12-4 14-1 6-3 5-0 Alabama 12-4 12-2 8-3 3-1 Tennessee 11-5 15-1 6-4 3-0 Missouri 10-6 18-1 3-6 0-1 Texas A&M 10-7 13-3 4-5 4-1 Ole Miss 9-7 12-3 5-5 3-1 Kentucky 9-8 13-3 3-6 4-1 Mississippi State 8-9 10-5 6-4 4-1 Vanderbilt 8-9 14-3 3-6 3-1 Georgia 7-10 14-3 3-7 2-1 Arkansas 7-10 12-4 4-6 2-2 Texas 6-11 11-6 4-6 2-1 Oklahoma 4-12 10-5 1-7 6-0 LSU 3-14 11-6 2-8 1-2 South Carolina 2-15 10-8 1-9 1-1

Updated through March 5.

2025 SEC Tournament Schedule

Note: All times eastern.

First round (Wed., March 12)

Game 1: No. 9 seed vs. No. 16 seed | 1 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 2: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 3: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Second round (Thurs., March 13)

Game 5: No. 8 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 1 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6: No. 5 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 7: No. 7 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 8: No. 6 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Quarterfinals (Fri., March 14)

Game 9: No. 1 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 10: No. 4 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11: No. 2 seed vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 12: No. 3 seed vs. Game 8 winner | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Semifinals (Sat., March 15)

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Final (Sun., March 16)

Game 15: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

How To Watch 2025 SEC Tournament

The first and second rounds of the 2025 SEC Tournament will air exclusively on SEC Network, while the quarterfinals, semifinals, and conference championship game can be watched via ESPN.