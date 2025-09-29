Second-round pick Will Richard signed a four-year deal with the Warriors

The core of Golden State’s roster is veteran players. This includes Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. Additionally, the Warriors have younger players who could be their next generation of talent.

On Sunday, the Warriors signed their second-round draft pick from the class of 2025. Will Richard inked a four-year contract with Golden State over the weekend. The 22-year-old was impressive for the Warriors during summer league. If he adjusts quickly to the NBA, Will Richard could be a key rotational piece for head coach Steve Kerr. Golden State’s first game is Tuesday, October 31, vs. the Lakers.

In the 2025 NBA draft, the Grizzlies used a second-round pick to draft Will Richard out of Florida. On draft night, Golden State traded with Memphis to acquire Richard in exchange for the rights to 59th pick Jahmai Mashack, guard Justinian Jessup, and a second-round pick in 2032. Over the weekend, the Warriors signed Richard to a four-year deal. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the first two years of his contract are fully guarenteed.

Will Richard played four seasons of collegiate basketball. One for Belmont and three for the University of Florida. During his final season, the Gators made a run in March Madness and won the national championship. He played and started all 40 games for Florida in 2024-25. During his senior season, Will Richard averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

At 22 years old, Will Richard is an older rookie in the NBA. However, he is polished coming out of college. Golden State is hopeful Richard will be a difference-maker off the rip. During six summer league games for the Warriors, Richard averaged 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. Moving forward, Richard joins a group of young Warriors who the franchise hopes are its new core for the future.

This includes Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Quinten Post, and Gui Santos. Together, they could be an incredibly strong second unit for Golden State. Podziemski has played two seasons for the Warriors, appearing in 138 games and making 61 starts. Moses Moody has played four seasons for Golden State. He’s appeared in 255 games and has 57 starts. Quinten Post played in 42 games and made 14 starts as a rookie in 2024-25. How effective can rookie Will Richard be for Golden State in 2025-26?