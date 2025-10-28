Senate Demands Transparency from NBA and Adam Silver on Gambling Scandal

Congress Seeks Details After Indictments

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation has requested full transparency from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver regarding the league’s gambling investigations. The move follows last week’s federal indictments of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, and former player and coach Damon Jones.

The committee, led by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), sent a letter calling the matter a “Congressional concern.” Lawmakers asked the NBA to hand over its gambling policies, all investigations since 2020. Communications between the league, sportsbooks, and integrity monitors.

Lawmakers Cite Integrity Risks

In the letter, the committee emphasized the need to protect the credibility of professional basketball. “The integrity of NBA games must be trustworthy and free from the influence of organized crime or gambling-related activity,” the members wrote. “Sports betting scandals like this one may lead the American public to assume that all sports are corrupt.”

This marks the second letter the league has received from Congress since the indictments were announced. Lawmakers also demanded to see the findings from the NBA’s internal review of Rozier, questioning why he was cleared to keep playing. “This Committee needs to understand the specifics of the NBA’s investigation and why Rozier was cleared,” the letter stated.

NBA Defends Its Previous Investigation

Federal prosecutors accuse Rozier of sharing inside information, removing himself early from at least one game, and profiting from the resulting bets. The NBA said in January 2025 that it reviewed “unusual betting activity” on Rozier’s unders in March 2023 and found no rule violations.

Silver defended the league’s handling of the situation. “We couldn’t find anything,” he said. Silver explained that Rozier cooperated fully, turning over his phone and participating in interviews. “We ultimately concluded that there was insufficient evidence, despite that aberrational behavior,” Silver added.

League Faces Ongoing Pressure

The NBA continues working with federal authorities while maintaining that its integrity program is strong. Still, lawmakers are pressing for proof. With Congress demanding answers and public trust on the line, the league faces one of its most serious tests of transparency yet.