Serena Williams is joining the ownership group of the WNBA’s first Canadian franchise, the Toronto Tempo, the team announced Monday. She will partner with Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures for the Tempo, who will begin play in the 2026 season.

Serena Williams Will Play An Active Role In Future Jersey Designs For The WNBA’s Toronto Tempo

Per The Athletic’s Ben Pickerman and Richard Deitsch, the percentage of Williams’ stake in the franchise was not announced. Her investment is reportedly still pending final league approval.

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo,” said Williams. “This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

Williams will play an active role in future jersey designs, according to The Associated Press. The tennis icon will also “contribute to bringing the Tempo to life visually.”

She made her professional tennis debut at age 14 at a tournament in Canada in 1995, and her last event was the 2022 U.S. Open.

Serena Williams Won 23 Grand Slam Titles, An Open Era Record

Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by a woman in the sport’s Open era, in addition to 14 major trophies in women’s doubles alongside her older sister, Venus.

“Serena is a champion,” said Tempo President Teresa Resch. “She’s the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible. She’s set the bar for women in sport, business and the world — and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring — we’re thrilled to be marking the lead-up to International Women’s Day with this announcement.”

Williams told CNN last April she was “super interested” in adding a WNBA team to her investment portfolio.

“I absolutely would be [interested]. With the right market, I would definitely be super interested in that,” she said.

Toronto Tempo Are The WNBA’s 14th Franchise

The Tempo were unveiled as the WNBA’s 14th franchise last May and will debut in the 2026 season. Kilmer Sports Ventures also invests in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), owner of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.

Williams is the latest former pro athlete to join a WNBA ownership group. Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson, Renee Montgomery, and Tom Brady already are owners.

This isn’t the first ownership venture for Williams. She has a stake in the Angel City FC women’s soccer team.

She also holds minority stakes in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins as well as TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club, the virtual golf league founded by PGA stars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.