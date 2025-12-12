The Oklahoma City Thunder have turned heads with their incredible play this season, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been at the heart of it all. Their strong performance in the NBA Cup has given SGA an early chance to make noise in the Most Valuable Player conversation.

This early Cup success could help boost his case as the season progresses.

Oklahoma City dominated the group stage and carried that energy into the NBA Cup quarterfinals, where they rolled past the Phoenix Suns by a wide margin. In that blowout, Gilgeous-Alexander scored efficiently and took control at key moments, showing why voters put him near the top of MVP rankings before the Cup began.

Historic Numbers Fuel MVP Talk

SGA’s resume already features a historic set of achievements from last season. In 2024–25, he won the NBA MVP award, led the league in scoring, and followed that up with a NBA Finals MVP while guiding the Thunder to their first championship in franchise history.

His 2025 MVP season saw him average 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game, and he became the third Thunder player to win the league’s top individual honor after Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

That pedigree gives Gilgeous-Alexander a strong foundation for 2025–26 MVP chatter. NBA voters often consider sustained excellence over multiple seasons, and his track record shows he can carry that load.

NBA Cup Stage Offers Early Showcase

The NBA Cup offers a public stage for stars to shine in meaningful games before midseason. Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance in Cup play illustrates his ability to impact big games. He already sits high in award trackers due to consistent scoring and leadership on a team that has matched one of the best 25-game starts in NBA history — tying a 24–1 mark set by the 2015–16 Golden State Warriors.

Even though the Cup is an in-season event, voters and analysts watch how stars perform under tournament pressure. Big performances here can sway public perception and increase ballot support later in the season.

Team Success Keeps Spotlight on Him

What boosts Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP credentials most is his team’s success. Oklahoma City’s 24–1 record and top-tier play have put them in elite company early. Teams with the best records typically get more MVP attention than those with middling success.

Being a frontrunner on one of the league’s best teams puts SGA in rare air. If he continues at this level, his Cup performances could become memorable milestones in another MVP chase. As the regular season heats up, Oklahoma City’s star will be hard to ignore in conversations about the league’s most valuable player.