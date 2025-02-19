Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fires Agent With Super Maxdeal Negotiations Looming

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has reportedly parted ways with his agent before a massive off-season for the potential NBA MVP.

A franchise cornerstone. A leading MVP candidate. And now, his own agent.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made another major decision—this time, off the court. The Oklahoma City Thunder star parted ways with his representation on Tuesday, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, and will now handle his own contract negotiations moving forward.

Sources: Oklahoma City Thunder superstar/MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has parted ways with his representation to make the bold move of serving as his own agent. #haynesbriefs Brought to you by @Nuna_USA pic.twitter.com/mWN1ux6t31 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 19, 2025

The reasoning behind the split remains unclear, but for Gilgeous-Alexander, the timing makes sense. While he will still retain separate representation for off-court endorsements and business ventures, his next contract with the Thunder is all but predetermined.

The 26-year-old guard is eligible to sign a four-year, $294.3 million supermax extension this summer, which would keep him in Oklahoma City through the 2030-31 season. With the league’s designated player extension rules in place, the numbers are already set—there’s no additional money to negotiate, no back-and-forth needed. By representing himself, Gilgeous-Alexander avoids the agent commission on a contract that is essentially a formality.

The move raises a key question: Is this a short-term decision based on the simplicity of his next deal, or a long-term shift in how he plans to manage his career? While some players have successfully represented themselves—most notably former NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson and NBA veteran Spencer Dinwiddie—most still rely on agents for future flexibility, trade discussions, and evolving contract structures. Whether Gilgeous-Alexander eventually hires new representation remains to be seen.

A Career Year for a Rising Superstar

On the court, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has never been better.

He leads the NBA in scoring, averaging a career-high 32.5 points per game while adding 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds. His efficiency is staggering—he’s shooting 54.3% from the field and 37.8% from three, a near-unmatched blend of volume and precision. Over the past month, he’s delivered three 50-point performances, further solidifying his place among the league’s elite.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 25+ points in 22 straight games. That is the longest streak with 25+ in the NBA this season, surpassing his own longest streak of 19 in a row from earlier this season. He has only not reached 25 points in 5 out of 52 games in 2024-25. pic.twitter.com/DAiUmIyxNW — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2025

Now in his seventh season, Gilgeous-Alexander has ascended into full-fledged superstardom. He earned his third consecutive All-Star selection this year, and with Oklahoma City sitting at 44-10—an eight-game lead atop the Western Conference—he has positioned himself as a frontrunner for MVP.

More than just a dynamic scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become the heartbeat of a young Thunder team on the rise. His ability to control the tempo, attack the rim with precision, and make high-IQ plays in crunch time has been instrumental in Oklahoma City’s rapid ascent from rebuilding project to title contender.

A New Era in Oklahoma City

For Thunder fans, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s decision to represent himself may signal one thing above all: confidence in his long-term future with the franchise.

Unlike star players in uncertain situations who lean on agents for leverage or trade possibilities, Gilgeous-Alexander’s move suggests he sees his path clearly. He has a championship-caliber core around him, a front office committed to building sustainably, and a fan base that has embraced him as its leader.

EFFICIENT. EFFECTIVE. SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER. ⛈️ 40 PTS (in 29 minutes)

⛈️ 17-26 FGM

⛈️ 8 AST

⛈️ 2 STL Thunder win the rematch and Shai becomes the 2nd player to score 40+ PTS in less than 30 minutes this season! pic.twitter.com/frjuKu3IAN — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2025

Barring a major shift in plans, his upcoming extension feels like a foregone conclusion. The Thunder will offer him the supermax, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, fully in control of his career, appears ready to accept it.

For now, all that’s left is to keep leading Oklahoma City forward. The Thunder return from the All-Star break on Friday against the Utah Jazz, with Gilgeous-Alexander continuing to chase an MVP—and perhaps, a title.