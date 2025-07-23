There is a new face of the league and it isn’t someone we necessarily expected a couple of years ago. Nowadays, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an NBA title holder, MVP winner and scoring champion, and he comes from the most unlikely place: Canada’s blue-collar town of Hamilton.

This is why the basketball sensation is now set to receive to the key to his hometown, in a homecoming celebration that will occur next month. This highly-anticipated event will take place at Hamilton Stadium on August 7, as it was revealed in a news release on Monday.

“[Hamilton] laid the foundation not only for who I am as a basketball player, but for the man I’ve become. I wouldn’t be who I am today without this city, and I’m deeply grateful for the continued love and support,” the Oklahoma City player said in the press release.

Not only has he become the first Thunder athlete to earn a league championship and recieve the distinction for the season’s most valuable player, he is also only the fourth NBA star to earn all these accolades in the same campaign, including the Finals MVP.

Hamilton hadn’t had a reason to give someone the key of the city in almost three decades, as it is considered by the mayor as “one of Hamilton’s highest honours.” The last recipient was none other that professional wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin, back in September 1998.

Lauren Vastano, a city spokesperson, told the press that after “a thorough search of records,” the famous WWE fighter was the only other person to ever receive this prestigious award. Mayor Andrea Horwath said that this is a “symbolic gesture of the deep pride and admiration Hamilton holds for one of its own.”

“This is an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate Shai’s incredible achievements and Hamilton pride. The Shai Rally Day serves as a powerful reminder of the potential within our community, inspiring the next generation of athletes, dreamers and leaders,” the city said in a release.