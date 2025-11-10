Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stayed humble and said he is ‘pretty far away’ from being a finished product

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-100 on Saturday. Through their first 11 games, the team is 10-1. That is currently the best record in the NBA.

Leading the way again for OKC offensively is 2024-25 MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His 33.2 points per game in 2025-26 are second in the league to just Giannis Antetokounmpo. Recently, SGA spoke with Sam Amick of The Athletic. The 27-year-old was asked how close he is to being a finished product. SGA responded humbly and said still “pretty far away.”

SGA believes he still has a lot to learn as a PG in the NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Not Satisfied With Winning 2025 Title https://t.co/fI8A4uqaIW — RealGM (@RealGM) November 8, 2025



This is the fourth consecutive season that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30+ points per game. He transformed himself into one of the top point guards and overall players in the league. SGA has finished top five in MVP voting in each of the last three seasons and took home the award in 2024-25. Gilgeous-Alexander recently spoke with Sam Amick of The Athletic and shared how he views his development in the NBA.

Surprisingly, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said he is “pretty far away” from being a finished product. Despite being one of the league’s best players. SGA took a humble approach. There’s no denying that he is one of, if not the top player, in all of basketball. However, Gilgeous-Alexander believes he still has a lot to learn. Speaking with Amick, SGA mentioned how detailed the point guard posistion is.

Ajay Mitchell on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “The first thing is just seeing his work ethic. I think every day he’s the first guy in the gym, last one to leave. He’s a great leader, so it’s been awesome to just see him work.” — Nick Gallo (@NickAGallo) November 10, 2025

The three-time all-star mentioned one specific player he wants to take skills from. That would be two-time NBA champion, Rajan Rando. Gilgeous-Alexander said his coaches told him that playing against Rando was like having another coach on the floor. OKC’s MVP PG wants to take his game to that level. He mentioned how Rando could see the entire floor and had a sixth sense for what was going to happen next.

Oklahoma City is 11-1 to begin the 2025-26 season, and the team looks poised to make another run at the NBA Finals. We’re still several months away from the start of the playoffs. For now, the Thunder will look to continue stacking wins and stay the #1 seed in the West. With SGA as their franchise centerpiece, the Thunder continue to roll. Barring injuries or other unforeseen changes, expect to see OKC make a deep playoff run.