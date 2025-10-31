Police are investigating a break-in at the Nichols Hills home of Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Law enforcement officers say the house was burglarized around 10 p.m. on Thursday, during the Thunder’s game at the Paycom Center against the Washington Wizards.

According to News 9, sources said no one was inside the home at the time of the robbery, and a “heavy police presence” could be seen in the neighborhood for several hours as officers searched the property.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti was reportedly spotted at the scene, per News 9. Police have not said whether any arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Becomes Latest Victim Of Burglaries

There is a trend of burglaries at professional athletes’ homes while they are playing games.

The NFL, NBA, and NHL informed teams in November 2024 that organized and skilled groups were targeting the homes of professional athletes in search of “cash and items that can be resold on the black market, such as jewelry, watches, and luxury bags.”

“The FBI reported that, in most of the incidents, the homes were equipped with alarm systems that were not activated,” the NBA memo obtained by CNN said. “The FBI also reported that the homes were all unoccupied and, in most cases, no dogs were present.”

That report came after the high-profile burglaries of dwellings owned by Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. as well as Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

In a memo the NBA sent to team officials last year, the league said the FBI has connected some burglaries to “transnational South American Theft Groups” that are “reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices.”

The NBA recommended to players that they should install updated alarm systems with cameras and use them whenever leaving the home, and keep valuables in locked and secured safes.

In addition, players were told to remove online real estate listings that may show interior photos of a home, “utilize protective guard services” during extended trips from the home, and have dogs assist with home protection.

The Thunder host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.