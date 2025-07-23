A game-worn 2025 NBA Finals jersey of Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reportedly sold for $165,100 at Sotheby’s auction. This jersey was photomatched by PSA Photomatching.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wore NBA Finals Jersey In Game 3

According to Sotheby’s listing, the away “Icon Edition” jersey was worn by Gilgeous-Alexander on June 11, 2025, during Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

Coming off a dominant Game 2 win that evened the series, the Thunder raced to an early lead behind SGA and Chet Holmgren, who combined for 19 of Oklahoma City’s 32 first-quarter points.

But Indiana responded in the second quarter, taking a 64-60 lead into halftime.

SGA carried the Thunder in the third — scoring nine points to lead all scorers — but the Pacers pulled away to take a 2-1 series lead, winning 116-107 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Per Sotheby’s 2025 NBA Finals listing, some of the top-selling items so far include: Holmgren’s Game 2 jersey ($40,640), Jalen Williams’ Game 2 jersey ($38,100), and the Game 1 basketball ($12,700).

Gilgeous-Alexander Won NBA MVP, Finals MVP Last Season

Gilgeous-Alexander cemented his place in NBA history this past season. He was named NBA MVP, Finals MVP, and NBA scoring champion, becoming just the fourth player in league history to earn all three honors in a single season.

He also became just the 12th player ever to record four 50-point games in a season.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who also averaged 30.3 points in the NBA Finals, joined an exclusive list of players to win the MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.

The only others to accomplish that feat are Michael Jordan (four times), LeBron James (twice), Larry Bird (twice), Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Willis Reed.

SGA Signed Four-Year, $285 Million Super Max Contract Extension

Earlier this month, Gilgeous-Alexander and the reigning NBA champion Thunder reached a four-year, $285 million super max contract extension, giving the three-time All-Star the richest annual salary for a player in league history.

According to Spotrac, Gilgeous-Alexander had just completed the third season of a five-year, $179.3 million rookie max extension. His previous deal ran through the 2026-27 season.

In addition, Chet Holmgren and the Thunder already reached an agreement on a five-year, $239 million rookie max extension, while Jalen Wiliams signed a five-year, $240 million rookie max extension.

SGA was selected 11th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2018 draft out of the University of Kentucky. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for the pick after him, which ended up being Miles Bridges.

During the 2019 offseason, the Clippers traded Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft picks, and the rights to swap two other first-round picks to the Thunder for Paul George.