Shams Charania says multiple teams have ‘significant interest’ in Boston’s Jaylen Brown

With the 2025 playoffs officially over, the trade market is starting to warm up. Over the last few days, the Boston Celtics were involved in multiple trades.

First, the team traded two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers. In return, they received Anfernee Simons and five second-round picks. Additionally, the Celtics were involved in a three-team trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Hawks. That was a three-team deal with Boston receiving another second-round pick and Georges Niang. ESPN’s Shams Charania said multiple teams have “significant interest” in Jaylen Brown. Would Boston trade their all-star SF?

What would it take for the Celtics to trade Jaylen Brown?



The Celtics were set to be over the cap limit and in the second apron in 2025-26. Boston paid $207,825,000 last season to keep their roster together after a championship in 2024. Unfortunately, Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the 2025 playoffs and could miss the entire 2025-25 season. With that, the Celtics could not justify paying over $200,000,000 to keep the roster intact. That’s why Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been traded this offseason.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that multiple teams have “significant interest” in Jaylen Brown. The four-time all-star is a cornerstone of Boston’s franchise. He was the third overall pick by the Celtics in the 2016 NBA draft. Brown has been a full-time starter for the last six seasons. Since 2019-20, Brown has averaged 23.4 points per game for Boston. What would it take for the Celtics to part ways with Jaylen Brown this offseason?

The ESPN insider did note that Boston “prefers not to trade” Jaylen Brown this offseason. However, every player but Jayson Tatum is on the chopping block. Jalyeln Brown signed a five-year, $304 million supermax contract ahead of the 2023-24 season. If a team did trade for Brown, they would take on a significant contract. Shams Charania realizes the contract is “steep”, but teams are willing to take a swing to stay competitive.

Jaylen Brown still has four years left on his deal. If the Celtics traded the 2023-24 Finals MVP, it would mark a significant time in their franchise. They are only one year removed from winning the NBA Finals. Boston has already traded two starters from that championship roster. Brown is being speculated as the third. We’ll wait and see how active the Celtics are ahead of the 2025-26 season.