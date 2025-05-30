The end of the 2025 Eastern Conference finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers won’t only decide the next NBA finalist, as it also means the end of TNT’s version of their hit show Inside the NBA. However, the program will continue next season with the same hosts.

As TNT lost their media rights to broadcast the basketball league starting the 2025-26 campaign, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley will carry on covering the NBA on ESPN. After Thursday’s Game 5, Shaq showed plenty of enthusiasm towards the future.

Even though ESPN has stated many times that Inside the NBA won’t change much for this upcoming campaign, not everyone is too happy about this. One of them is none other than star of the show Kenny Smith, who is convinced that the program will definitely turn out different.

While TNT Sports will retain editorial control over the show, Kenny revealed why he isn’t entirely happy about the move. “We have the same crew of people doing the show. But the timing: are we a half hour now? Are we forty-five minutes? Fifteen minutes?” he told The New Yorker last week.

“Those are the things that you can control when you own your I.P. But we don’t,” he added. “That was the only part that made me uncomfortable and disheartened, because I felt that the four of us should have went into ABC to negotiate that deal. I’m not saying that our executives don’t know how to do that, but we are the I.P. now.”