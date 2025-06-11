Shaq Says He Won’t Watch NBA Finals While He Vacations In The Bahamas

During Sunday’s Game 2, the Thunder were able to defend their home court and tie the NBA Finals series 1-1 against the Pacers. The NBA-best record finally showed their expected dominance as they clinched their first win of the series with a powerful 123-107 at the Paycom Center.

Now there’s a lot of expectation towards Game 3 as the series shift to Indiana this Wednesday evening at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton and Oklahoma City‘s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been delivering on the hype so fay, creating iconic moments while putting up big numbers.

Even though we’ve witnessed two thrilling playoff runs by the finalists and everyone eagerly awaits the next matchup, one Hall of Famer assures he won’t be watching. Shaquille O’Neal revealed he will be leaving on vacations as co-host Charles Barkley joins the post game coverage for the two upcoming clashes.

"Now we have a series. I won’t even be watching…I’m gonna be in the Bahamas." – Shaq reacts to OKC beating the Pacers in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/gVdbLlsXIE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 9, 2025

“Indiana stole one. I’m just glad it’s not the old format, that 2-3-2. Remember that format? That 2-3-2? So now we have a series. I won’t even be watching,” the former NBA champion expressed, referencing the old Finals format which would’ve resulted in three consecutive games in Indianapolis.

When his fellow panelists reminded him that he could still watch the contests during his well-earned vacations, he then doubled down. “I’m gonna be in the Bahamas,” O’Neal reaffirmed his desires. “Not in the ocean.”

Even though Pacers and Thunder have been playing great basketball against each other, there’s been a lot of criticism over how the NBA has dealt with transmitting the prestige to the fans. Recently, Bomani Jones went on his podcast to express his frustration, as he feels the league isn’t treating these Finals as significant moments.