After the Warriors beat the Knicks 102-114 on Tuesday night, and continue on their positive stretch since the trade deadline, Shaquille O’Neal decided to address an elephant in the room that hadn’t been mentioned in quite some time. According to the Hall of Famer, Stephen Curry should enter the GOAT conversation.

Speaking on NBA on TNT, the former NBA star revealed that he is sick and tired of people disrespecting the Golden State icon’s legacy. The three main candidates of the GOAT debate have been Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, but Curry always seems to miss out on the conversation.

This is part of the reasons why O’Neal believes it is time for a change, as he guarantees that the 36-year-old has forced his way into the discussion. “I demand you fans to start putting Steph Curry in that greatest of all time conversation. I played against Mike, played with Kobe, played against and with LeBron. They’re all great, but at some point, we’re going to have to put Steph Curry in that category,” he insisted.

Shaq did NOT mince words when talking about @StephenCurry30 after the Warriors win 🗣️🐐 pic.twitter.com/eq1wF2Nihg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 5, 2025

However, Shaquille isn’t the only influential voice back up his case, as in the past other former superstars like Steve Nash have positioned Curry at the top of the NBA lists. According to the Phoenix legend, fans and experts to appreciate the Warriors guard as they should.

“I think in some ways he’s underappreciated. You know, his impact on the game, the way he was able to be an MVP and a champion in a new way, shooting impossible shots at a high percentage, the way he impacts defenses even when he doesn’t have the ball, like, it’s remarkable,” Nash shared years ago.

We are talking about a player who revolutionized the sport a decade ago, earning four NBA championships in the process and becoming the MVP in two of those seasons. If it wasn’t enough, he’s an 11-time All-Star, 2022 Finals MVP and an Olympic gold medalist.

Some of the voices who are against placing him in the GOAT conversation have also been heard, as Theo Pinson recently said on the To The Baha podcast that the Golden State star is not “the greatest point guard of all time. I don’t think of Stephen Curry as [a point guard], but he is the best shooter of all time.”