Players from an older generation have said time and time again how the game has changed over the decades, and how ‘soft’ competitors have become in the modern NBA. However, Shaquille O’Neal gave a refreshing explanation over why this is this way, and gave practical examples.

The Lakers icon is well known in the basketball community for speaking his mind freely, which is why he has a role as commentator on ESPN broadcast. In a recent interview the legendary big man used Rudy Gobert as an example to describe how the league’s aggressiveness has disappeared over time.

“League is soft,” Shaq shared as a guest on Off the Record show. “A lot of people think that I have a problem with Rudy Gobert, I don’t. When viewers contribute to you getting paid a lot you need to have great performances. If you’re earning $250 million play like that. That’s all I’m looking for.”

After dissing the Minnesota center, O’Neal then used Nikola Jokic as another example to explain how some players have transcended their basketball archetypes into greatness. “I’m a leader, god and government of all centers. When somebody wins 4 championships they can replace me. Up until that, it’s Shaq era.”

“They never mention me as a GOAT, but I’m always in conversation for the most powerful player ever,” he assured. “I don’t frequently give accolades to centers, but I need to give all the accolades in the world to Nikola Jokic. It’s really impressive that we can look at this. He’s a real center, America,” O’Neal expressed.

While many former players guarantee that the league isn’t as competitive as it used to be due to the lack of aggressiveness, many could also argue that players are much more athletic nowadays. Recently Steph Curry was asked who he thought is the better athlete in the modern game.

“Ja Morant,” said the Warriors point guard. “I think pound for pound, he’s the most athletic player in the league. Russell Westbrook when he was in his full prime. John Wall. We always talk about those guys as being the most athletic in the league.”