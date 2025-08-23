Shaquille O’Neal Calls Michael Jordan the Undisputed NBA GOAT

Shaq’s Verdict on the Debate

The GOAT debate in basketball never fades, but Shaquille O’Neal has made his position clear. Despite sharing the floor with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, Shaq believes no one comes close to Michael Jordan.

On The Dan Patrick Show in 2020, after watching The Last Dance, O’Neal explained his stance.

“The fair thing to say is we should probably break it down by eras on who was the best player ever, but it’s Michael Jordan by far. Some of the things he’s done, I don’t see anybody being close to that. He’s a 10. There’s a lot of 7s or 8s around there but there’s no 9s or 10s.”

Jordan’s Impeccable Execution

Shaq’s claim reflects Jordan’s complete dominance on both ends of the court. In 15 seasons, Jordan won 10 scoring titles, earned a Defensive Player of the Year award, and made nine All-Defensive First Teams. Few players in league history matched that balance of offensive and defensive excellence.

Critics often highlighted Jordan’s three-point percentage, which stood at 32.7 percent. Yet, he remains widely regarded as the greatest mid-range shooter in NBA history, comparable today to Kevin Durant or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

During the 1988-89 season, when coach Doug Collins asked him to run point guard, Jordan delivered 10 triple-doubles in 11 games. He averaged 32.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 2.9 steals that year on 53.8 percent shooting. It remains one of the finest individual seasons ever recorded.

Finals Perfection

Jordan’s 6-0 record in the NBA Finals stands as the strongest argument for his GOAT case. Every time he reached the biggest stage, he won, collecting six Finals MVP awards along the way. Even with two retirements that cut into his prime, his dominance during the 1990s reshaped the league’s global reach.

The Debate Will Never End

LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, and others all have legitimate claims based on different criteria. James’ longevity, Russell’s 11 titles, Wilt’s statistical dominance, and Kareem’s all-time scoring mark keep the conversation alive.

Still, Shaq’s perspective carries weight. For him, Jordan is the only true “10,” the complete player whose combination of skill, competitiveness, and perfection in key moments places him beyond everyone else.