Howard Earns Hall of Fame Nod

Earlier in 2025, the NBA confirmed that Dwight Howard would be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Howard’s career résumé is among the most decorated of his era. He made eight All-Star teams, eight All-NBA teams, five All-Defense teams, captured three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship.

Following the announcement, Howard took to his personal X account to share who he wanted by his side during the ceremony. “I want KG, Shaq, and Kareem to walk me out,” Howard wrote, including a prayer emoji and the hashtag #hof. The post appeared to signal that he and Shaquille O’Neal had buried their long-standing feud.

Hall of Fame Names Presenters

On August 7, the Basketball Hall of Fame released its official list of presenters. For Howard, the chosen group includes Patrick Ewing, Robert Parish, Dennis Rodman, and Dominique Wilkins. O’Neal’s name did not appear, leaving some uncertainty about his role in the ceremony.

O’Neal Explains Reconciliation

Speaking to FOX Sports’ Rachel Nichols over the weekend, O’Neal confirmed that he will be on stage for Howard’s induction. More importantly, he described how the two finally reconciled.

“We finally had a heart-to-heart,” O’Neal told Nichols. “The same thing I did with him, the same thing I did with Kobe (Bryant), (Dwyane) Wade, Penny Hardaway. That’s how I motivate young players to become great. I treat ’em like I don’t like ’em and I try to get ’em upset because I know guys like Dwight and Penny and Kobe especially and D-Wade. When you upset ’em, they play at a higher level.

“But we hashed it out. He thought I generally disliked him. I told him, ‘No, that’s not the case.’ As a leader, sometimes you have to find different ways of motivating youngsters.”

Shaq told me at this weekend’s @thebig3 event that he *will* be one of Dwight Howard’s presenters at Dwight’s Hall of Fame induction next month. Shaq is not currently on the @HoopHall’s official list, however he confirmed he’ll be up on stage alongside Howard and fellow… pic.twitter.com/lZQ120ZHW1 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 18, 2025

From Rivals to Respect

Howard and O’Neal never shared a locker room, but their careers often overlapped. Both played for the Orlando Magic and the Lakers, and both embraced the nickname “Superman,” which fueled public disputes. Their exchanges, particularly on social media, sometimes grew tense even after Howard’s playing days.

Now, with Howard preparing to enter the Hall of Fame, both men appear to have moved forward. Howard publicly voiced his wish for O’Neal to join him, and O’Neal has confirmed the sentiment is mutual.