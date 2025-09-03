Shaquille O’Neal Launches Signature Cologne With JCPenney

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal unveiled a new signature cologne Wednesday named after himself that will be sold exclusively with JCPenney, which is an expansion of his clothing line with the store, per TMZ Sports.

The cologne’s scent is described as a mix of “captivating woody amber blend, opening with a vibrant burst of musk, bergamot, grapefruit, and black pepper,” as well as a “smooth fusion of cardamom, suede, and benzoin, grounded by warm, lasting notes of tonka bean, amber, and musk.”

Shaquille O’Neal Cologne Will Be Priced At $55

The Shaquille O’Neal 4.2 oz black and gold bottle will be priced at $55 and sold exclusively at JCPenney in-store and online for six months before it expands to additional retailers.

“This fragrance is all about presence,” O’Neal said. “It’s strong, smooth, and leaves a mark, just like I aim to do in everything I take on. I wanted something luxurious but still within reach, and this is it.”

“Shaq has been an incredible partner to us through his Shaquille O’Neal XLG big and tall line, which has been a customer favorite for seven years,” said Jo Osborne, the SVP, GMM Beauty, Center Core & Footwear at JCPenney.

“We’re thrilled to grow that partnership by introducing his signature fragrance to our collection, as we continue to deliver affordable luxuries our customers love.”

O’Neal has a diverse investment portfolio that includes brands like Pepsi, Vitamin Water, Reebok, Krispy Kreme, Papa John’s, Taco Bell, and 24 Hour Fitness.

O’Neal Returning For Inside The NBA

It was reported last month that Inside the NBA is scheduled to air in a half-hour timeslot following the first ESPN doubleheader of the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The popular sports studio show typically ran for about 50 minutes in recent years, rarely ending prior to the 40-minute mark. The TNT-produced NBA Tip-Off will serve as a pregame show.

The program will also be produced by Warner Bros. Television Studios under the TNT Sports brand.

Of course, O’Neal will be returning as a commentator along with Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson Jr., and Kenny Smith. The 2025-26 season marks the first of ESPN’s 11-year rights extension with the NBA.

Inside the NBA will air for the conference finals, NBA playoffs, all ABC games after Jan. 1, Christmas Day, opening week, the final week of the season, and other marquee live events.