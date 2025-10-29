Shaquille O’Neal’s Custom $180K Range Rover Stolen in Transport to LSU Game

A 2025 Range Rover worth $180,000 that was customized for NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was stolen in Georgia earlier this month, and law enforcement is still searching for the vehicle.

Shaquille O’Neal Needed Range Rover For LSU Game

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office in northeast Georgia said investigators believe the luxury SUV was taken from a local fabrication business and brought to the metro Atlanta area last week.

The car was supposed to be transported to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Hall of Famer to use while he was in town for an LSU game, but the vehicle never arrived, according to CBS News Atlanta.

California-based Effortless Motors customized the car and has worked with O’Neal since 2023.

Effortless Motors has previously worked on several of O’Neal’s high-end vehicles, including his 2025 Chevy 2500 ZR2, Corvette Z06, Escalade IQ, and his TRX 1500 Apocalypse.

Ahmad Abdelrahman, a spokesperson for Effortless Motors, told CBS News Atlanta that Texas-based FirstLine Trucking LLC, which was responsible for transporting the car, said the company’s system was hacked.

“We do all his cars. This time, we set up transport, and transport claimed they were hacked and don’t know who picked up the vehicle,” Abdelrahman said.

“It’s been missing since Monday. “They claimed they were hacked and have no idea who picked up the car or where it’s at. … They’re still investigating.”

Effortless Motors Offering $10,000 Reward For Information

Abdelrahman noted that this case is a rare occurrence.

“We take the security and trust of our clients very seriously,” Abdelrahman added. “This was a highly coordinated criminal act targeting the transport company’s network. Police are saying this may be a part of a big operation ring that’s been happening … We’re waiting for some updates.”

Investigators have reportedly identified multiple potential suspects and obtained several search warrants, sources familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The car was being customized for O’Neal’s 7-foot-1, 330-pound frame.

Effortless Motors is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about suspicious vehicle transport activity in the Dahlonega or Atlanta areas between Oct. 20 and Oct. 22