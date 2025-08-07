It’s the question of the offseason, will Giannis Antetokounmpo request a trade or choose to extend his illustrious Milwaukee Bucks legacy?

It was reported previously by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that this decision would likely be settled in August or September. As recently as this past Monday, Shams Charania then reported Antetokounmpo is still weighing his options.

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are among the teams “monitoring” Antetokounmpo’s situation. Still, the general expectation is he will start the 2025-26 season with the Bucks.

Take a scroll down Antetokounmpo’s Twitter timeline and his attachment to Milwaukee is evident. Is this a man sending subtle messages about being happy to stay or that he’s already reminiscing about 12 years with the team that drafted him?

If Antetokounmpo is genuinely evaluating whether to stay or go, here’s a deeper look at what he has to consider.

Ramona on Giannis: “My sense is just from conversations around the league, I don’t think anything will be decided on his end until August, September” pic.twitter.com/dhhsqW2uT7 — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) July 2, 2025

Giannis Extends Legacy With Bucks

There has been speculation in the past over whether Antetokounmpo may leave but he has always chosen to remain with the Bucks. Why should this time be any different?

The Milwaukee front office has always taken action to try and keep Antetokounmpo happy. After the Bucks fell short of a title in 2019 and 2020, general manager Jon Horst traded for Jrue Holiday, who helped catapult the franchise to a title.

After back-to-back first-round exits in 2023 and 2024 for Milwaukee, Holiday was traded for Damian Lillard. Following a third straight first-round exit and second straight courtesy of the Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner has become the answer. That doesn’t hit quite the same.

Turner has replaced Brook Lopez while Lillard is out the door. There is added depth in the form of Cole Anthony and Gary Harris. Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. are not the starting backcourt of a contender. Kyle Kuzma was not able to resurrect his play and re-emerge as a high-level contributor after leaving the Washington Wizards.

If Antetokounmpo evaluates his team realistically, the Bucks are not capable of helping him meet his goal of a championship for at least the next two seasons. The decision to waive and stretch Lillard also handcuffs Milwaukee’s flexibility beyond that. Lillard’s contract will serve as ~$20 million in dead money on the books for five years beginning in 2025-26.

Opting to remain in Milwaukee is a perfectly fine choice if he wants to be with one team his whole career. That’s what Antetokounmpo has to weigh here. There was a time when his goals of calling one team home his entire career and competing for titles in his prime could intersect. It’s no longer the case, at least for the foreseeable future.

Could A Trade Request Come?

The Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors are reportedly among the handful of teams keeping tabs on Antetokounmpo’s situation.

Milwaukee is never going to receive “fair value” for Antetokounmpo in a trade, beginning with the fact leverage will be lost if he requests out. The other factor is it’s virtually impossible to receive equal compensation for a superstar of his caliber, someone who still can stake a claim as the world’s best player.

Antetokounmpo is on the books for $54.1 million this season and $58.5 million next season. He has a player option worth $62.8 million in 2027-28.

New York Knicks

New York still has future first-round picks available to trade, despite what was given up to acquire Mikal Bridges last offseason. Speaking of which, Bridges’ extension is worth noting here since it was signed just before Aug. 6. Any extension signed after this date would be ineligible for trade prior to the 2026 trade deadline.

Does a conversation even get started with one of OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges alongside Miles McBride and several picks?

For Antetokounmpo, he’d likely only consider being in New York if he can play alongside Jalen Brunson and two of Anunoby, Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. If Towns were to stick around in any Antetokounmpo deal, the Knicks’ finances would become quite muddy since he makes the same amount of money as the two-time MVP.

Just Towns and draft compensation likely wouldn’t be enough and he’d be a complicated fit next to Turner, too. Perhaps Milwaukee would have to move on from Turner as well if Antetokounmpo leaves.

If the Knicks surrender too much, then he’s potentially right back where he started on a team unable to compete for titles.

Los Angeles Lakers

From a Lakers perspective, the dream will be to pair Luka Doncic and Antetokounmpo. That would instantly scream one of the greatest duos in league history.

What can the Lakers offer, though? LeBron James has a no-trade clause and certainly isn’t going to Milwaukee. That would mean completely gutting the team’s depth to make an offer that starts with Austin Reaves?

As tantalizing a pairing as he’d be alongside Doncic, Antetokounmpo loves the Bucks too much to force them into something like that. The Lakers’ best shot here — like the Clippers — is hoping he becomes a free agent in 2027.

Miami Heat

Miami and team president Pat Riley love finding ways to make the big names choose South Beach. Bam Adebayo once again becomes unappealing because of Turner’s presence, though.

Does a package in the neighborhood of Kel’el Ware, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Kasaparas Jakucionis and future picks appeal to the Bucks?

Antetokounmpo would be playing alongside Tyler Herro, Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo. In the East, that would certainly be formidable. There may be a few depth questions once again but Antetokounmpo would certainly have a better shot than the one has with the Bucks.

Golden State Warriors

Like the Lakers, it’s hard envisioning a good path to a trade here. Jimmy Butler would almost certainly be required to make the salaries work, but what do the Bucks gain out of this?

As mentioned with Los Angeles, it’s hard to imagine Antetokounmpo putting the Bucks in a position that doesn’t allow them to transition into a good rebuild.

San Antonio Spurs

While not listed as a rumored team, the Spurs provide the most sense on both sides. Remember that underwhelming backcourt the Bucks currently have? How about Dylan Harper and Devin Vassell to help kick-start a new era? More pieces would naturally be required and adding someone like Jeremy Sochan or Carter Bryant would help crystallize the future.

Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama together would be the most athletically unique front-court the league has ever seen. Having De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle along for the ride would make this team an instant contender. Just as the Oklahoma City Thunder seem built to win for years to come, the Spurs would be joining that club.

To Stay Or To Go

The grass certainly seems greener with the right deal to Miami, New York or San Antonio. Teams like the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors can probably put together compelling packages around Paolo Banchero and Scottie Barnes, respectively. They haven’t been among the latest rumors, though.

If the Spurs are interested, they will can offer a better package than any other team not named the Thunder.

Milwaukee will always be home for Antetokounmpo, it’s just that his goal of another championship appears no longer achievable there through the remainder of his prime. Choosing to stay is a choice to stay settled, be a one-team man and be comfortable with the legacy he’s secured to this point.

The teams monitoring his status are hoping he sees a need to enhance that legacy.