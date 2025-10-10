Sister Jean, Beloved Loyola-Chicago Chaplain, Dies At 106

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the longtime chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago men’s basketball team who became a fan favorite during its Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018, died Thursday at age 106, the school said.

“Loyola University Chicago is greatly saddened to confirm the death of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM,” Loyola Chicago wrote in a statement.

“This is a tremendous loss of someone who touched the lives of so many people. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts & prayers during this difficult time.”

Loyola University Chicago is greatly saddened to confirm the death of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM. This is a tremendous loss of someone who touched the lives of so many people. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts & prayers during this difficult time. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/zPiMY1MsIu — Loyola University Chicago (@LoyolaChicago) October 10, 2025

Sister Jean Joined Loyola-Chicago’s Basketball Team In 1994

Sister Jean — born Dolores Bertha Schmidt on Aug. 21, 1919, then taking the name Sister Jean Dolores in 1937 — joined the staff at Loyola-Chicago in 1991.

The San Francisco native was also a Catholic nun.

In 1994, she became part of the men’s basketball team, first stepping into the academic advisor role with the school’s program before becoming the team’s chaplain.

Atlantic 10 statement on the passing of @LoyolaChicago and @LoyolaRamblers icon Sister Jean. pic.twitter.com/CmIKHgq7Va — Atlantic 10 Conference (@atlantic10) October 10, 2025



“Sports are very important because they help develop life skills. And during those life skills, you’re also talking about faith and purpose,” she said after she was named chaplain of the men’s team.

Health issues caused her to step down from her role in August.

She was the Ramblers’ No. 1 fan, and that became evident during the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when the No. 11-seeded squad made a surprising run to the Final Four.

The Ramblers, however, eventually lost to Michigan.

Sister Jean Became An Icon With The Ramblers

Sister Jean, 98 at the time, supported the Ramblers along the way in 2018, praying for the team and its opponents. The school even rolled out Sister Jean bobbleheads.

During the loss to Michigan at the Alamodome in San Antonio, T-shirts read “Win One for the Nun!” and a sign in the crowd ordered the Wolverines to follow “Jean’s Plan,” per The Associated Press.

“In many roles at Loyola over the course of more than 60 years, Sister Jean was an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students, faculty, and staff,” Loyola president Mark C. Reed said.

“While we feel grief and a sense of loss, there is great joy in her legacy. Her presence was a profound blessing for our entire community, and her spirit abides in thousands of lives. In her honor, we can aspire to share with others the love and compassion Sister Jean shared with us.”

She Received A Blessing From Pope Francis

When she turned 100, Loyola-Chicago announced a scholarship fund and endowment in her honor to support students. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker even proclaimed Aug. 21, 2019, “Sister Jean Day” across the state.

More importantly, Sister Jean paired Loyola students with residents of a local assisted living community through a program called SMILE (Students Moving Into the Lives of the Elderly) and held weekly prayer groups for students.

In addition, she “received recognition from church and world leaders thanking her for her joy and service,” and received an Apostolic Blessing from Pope Francis for her 100th birthday.

After she turned 103, the Chicago train station plaza at the Loyola campus was renamed in her honor, with a large sign that read “Home of the World Famous Sister Jean!”

She also received a proclamation from President Joe Biden on her 105th birthday.

The university said Sister Jean is survived by her sister-in-law, Jeanne Tidwell, and her niece, Jan Schmidt.