Sister of Timberwolves Star Naz Reid Shot Dead in New Jersey

The sister of Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid was shot and killed in New Jersey on Saturday.

NBC affiliate KARE 11 received a statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, saying authorities were notified of shots being fired around 11 a.m. outside the Paragon Apartment Complex in Jackson Township.

Toraya Reid, 28, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near the exit of the apartment building.

Boyfriend Allegedly Killed Toraya Reid

Authorities later located a man who was fleeing from the location and took into custody 29-year-old Shaquille Green, who was reportedly dating Reid.

Both lived in Jackson Township, according to the prosecutor’s office, but it’s unclear if they shared an apartment.

Per KARE 11, Green is now being charged with murder and two counts of possession of a weapon. He is currently being held at the Ocean County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation leading to Green’s apprehension.

Naz and Toraya’s other sister, Jakahya, posted this message about Toraya on Facebook:

“I just talked to you last night bro we was ki’ing bout this n**** not even knowing what was waiting on you the very next morning. I’ll never get over this I’ll never forgive god for taking you away from me, idk what kind of sick plan that man above has but I know losing you couldn’t have been apart of it.”

Naz Reid Mourning Toraya’s Death

On Sunday, the Timberwolves big man shared childhood photos of himself and Toraya on his Instagram Stories.

Naz, 26, previously praised his older sister for motivating and protecting him while they were growing up in nearby Asbury Park. Toraya even treated her siblings as if she was their mother.

According to TMZ Sports, Naz previously talked about Toraya in a 2023 interview with Minneapolis-St. Paul magazine, calling her “super protective” and that “she treats us like she’s our parent.”

Although Naz excelled in basketball, he told the magazine that Toraya preferred softball while their father coached football. Naz, Toraya, and Jakahya all attended Roselle Catholic High School in northern New Jersey, about 40 miles from their home.

Earlier this offseason, Naz signed a new five-year, $125 million contract to remain with the Timberwolves. His deal includes a player option in 2029-30, per Reid’s agents, Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports.

After winning the 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year, Reid averaged career highs of 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 27.5 minutes in 80 games (17 starts) last season.