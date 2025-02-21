Sixers’ Joel Embiid will continue to struggle until his knee is surgically repaired

With another loss on Thursday, the Sixers are 20-35 this season. They are 2-8 in their last 10 games and have lost six straight. Injuries have been a major hurdle the Sixers have had to overcome in 2024-25.

Through their first 55 games, Joel Embiid has been available for 18. He is dealing with a knee injury and has a foot sprain. Until Embiid gets his knee surgically repaired, he is going to struggle to stay on the court. It might be in the Sixers’ best interest to shut Embiid down for the rest of the season.

What does the future hold for Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid Says He Won’t Get Back To Being Himself Until Knee Problem Is Corrected https://t.co/zjLe53cq7f — RealGM (@RealGM) February 21, 2025



The story of Joel Embiid’s NBA career is him battling injuries. Despite the highs he’s had in the pros, injuries have prevented him and the Sixers from reaching their true success. Sixty-eight games during the 2021-22 season was a career-high for Embiid in his nine years in the NBA. He’s missed at least 14 games every year in the pros. That includes 43 games missed in 2023-24 for the Sixers.

After Embiid missed more than half of the season for Philadelphia, he didn’t take the summer off. Instead, he traveled with Team USA to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Team USA brought home the gold but Embiid has been far from 100% for the 2024-25 season. Embiid has played in 18 of the Sixers’ 55 games. A knee injury has the big man feeling limited during the regular season. He had this to say to reporters on Thursday night.

“I’m not as dominant as I was a couple of months ago,” – Joel Embiid

In 39 games last season, Embiid averaged (34.7) points per game. Through 18 games in 2024-25, Embiid is averaging (24.3) points per game. There’s no question that the former league MVP is not himself this season. He’s averaging a full 10 points fewer than he was a year ago. Joel Embiid needs to take time off and get healthy. His level of play in 2024-25 is not getting it done for the Sixers. Earlier this month, there were reports that Embiid will need surgery on his knee once the season is over.