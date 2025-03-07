Sixers’ Lottery Odds Further In Focus After Celtics Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers are staring at the draft lottery after yet another loss.

The Boston Celtics were the latest team to take them down, handing the Sixers a 12th defeat in 13 games. The Sixers are now 21-41 on the season and occupy the sixth-best lottery odds at present.

Joel Embiid is out for the remainder of the season and Paul George continues to miss games as he has throughout the season. More recently, Tyrese Maxey has sat out with a lower back sprain.

Maxey was a rare bright spot in this Sixers season with 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. His absence, while clearly valid, signals a clear shift in Philadelphia’s goals for the season.

Tanking Most Logical Conclusion To Hopeless Sixers Season

A season that started with championship aspirations after the acquisition of George has gone up in flames.

Two wrongs don’t make a right, though, and playing for ping pong balls is the most logical move at this point.

A key factor in all this is the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When Philadelphia traded Al Horford to the Thunder in a deal bringing back Danny Green, the Sixers also conceded a protected 2025 first-round pick. That protection only applies if the selection lands within the top six, and that’s what needs to be the focus now.

The Sixers are currently just one game ahead of the Toronto Raptors for the league’s fifth-worst record. Toronto has the easiest remaining strength of schedule while Philadelphia has the fifth-easiest. The Brooklyn Nets are tied with Philly record-wise and have about a league-average strength of schedule. They may well be the team that moves down the standings the most in this final month or so.

Opportunity Awaits Grimes, Oubre

While Nick Nurse will have to help his organization facilitate an effective tank job, players like Quentin Grimes will look to shine.

Grimes has scored at least 30 twice already in March, erupting for 44 points against the Golden State Warriors on March 1st.

He should receive all the touches he can handle over the final stretch, with Kelly Oubre Jr. not too far behind.