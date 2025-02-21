Sixers’ Paul George hasn’t scored 20+ points since the end of January

Through 55 games in 2024-25, the Philadelphia 76ers are 20-35. They are 2-6 in their last 10 games and have lost six straight. Philadelphia is 11th in the East with 27 games left in the regular season.

Staying healthy has been an uphill battle for the Sixers. Joel Embiid has played in 18 and Paul George in 36 games this season. The 2024-25 season continues to be challenging for George. He hasn’t scored 20+ points since the end of January.

Can Paul George break out of his recent slump?

For nine straight seasons before joining the 76ers, Paul George averaged 21+ points per game. In 36 starts with the Sixers in 2024-25, George is averaging (16.2) per contest. His (.362) three-point percentage this season is less than his (.384) career percentage. Additionally, George’s (13.9) field goal attempts per game are by far the lowest of his last nine seasons. The veteran forward has struggled with consistency on the Sixers.

Over his last 12 games, Paul George has failed to score 20+ points. The last time he accomplished that feat was on January 24 when he scored 30 points vs. the Cavaliers. The closest he’s come since then was 17 points in a loss to the Celtics on Thursday evening. His 17 points led all Sixers in the loss to Boston. All five of Philadelphia’s starters finished in double-figures scoring, but it was not enough for the win.

Barring a major turnaround, the Sixers are likely a lottery team in 2025. After adding Paul George this offseason, this is not where the Sixers expected to be. They gave the 34-year-old 200+ million in a guaranteed contract. Through 36 games started, George hasn’t come close to living up to his expectations. Injuries to Paul George and Joel Embiid have held the Sixers back from reaching their true potential this season. Together, Geroge and Embiid have combined to play in 54 games this season. The Sixers have played 55 total. It’s hard to have success when your best players are not on the court together.