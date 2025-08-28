Skip Bayless To Join Gilbert Arenas’ New Football Show

Former ESPN and FS1 commentator Skip Bayless is joining ex-NBA player Gilbert Arenas for a new football show, Bayless told The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand on Wednesday.

“I’m not exaggerating to you,” Bayless said during a phone interview. “I’m telling you, the God’s truth, I’m more on fire for this than I have ever been.”

The Arena: Gridiron To Feature Skip Bayless, Gilbert Arenas

The Arena: Gridiron will feature Bayless, former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, and former NFL coach Jay Gruden. The show will be produced and owned by Underdog, who host Arenas’ current basketball program, Gil’s Arena.

“I’m back in the saddle in the debate arena,” Bayless said. “I live for this. I love this. And I’m not one who curses, but they actually worked me into such a frenzy in the rehearsals that I came close to uttering my first F-bomb.”

Per Marchand, Arenas will also appear on the football program, which begins next Tuesday and will air three times per week. Gerald McCoy and Cody Kessler will be guests as well, while social media influencer Kinsey Wolanski will serve as the host.

I HAVE A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TO MAKE pic.twitter.com/DS0y96IalD — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 27, 2025



Bayless, 73, has had an extensive entertainment career as a television personality with ESPN’s First Take and FS1’s Undisputed. The Oklahoma City native left FS1 a year ago.

On July 30, Arenas was charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $50,000 bond.

“They have no concerns,” Bayless said. “I’ve talked to Gil. He has no concerns. I mean, he’s obviously concerned, but he believes he did nothing at all wrong, except rent out his space, and I believe in him.”

Arenas’ Channel To Rebrand As The Arena: Presented By Underdog

As part of the new show, Arenas’ channel will rebrand as The Arena: Presented by Underdog. Underdog was founded just five years ago as a gaming and media company.

“I had the privilege of working with Stephen A. Smith over a 14-year span,” Bayless added. “I had the privilege of working with Shannon Sharpe for seven years. I’ve spent the last year looking for a new partner who would excite me or inspire me or be able to challenge me, and I found that partner in Gilbert Arenas. He’s a powerhouse on social media and in the digital space.

“He’s even bigger than he was as a three-time NBA All-Star. He has turned that Gilbert Arena show into a runaway hit. We sparred back and forth on social media about LeBron for a while.

“Then we met, got to know each other, and he wants, so to speak, to take his talents into the NFL space, which he should because he’s got rare charisma and showmanship and a rare sports brain. He’s deeply smart about sports. And I said, ‘Let’s do it.’”