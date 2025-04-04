Sources claim that Carmelo Anthony has already been notified that he will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. First one to the scene was ESPN’s Shams Charania, who delivered the news about the ten-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selected athlete.

The player’s story began at Syracuse, and was later drafted as the No. 3 overall pick by the Nuggets. Back in 2003, this was the same draft that featured LeBron James, who went to Cleveland, and Dwayne Wade, who ended in Miami.

Over the course of his rookie season, Melo was already a prolific scorer, averaging 21 points per game. “I remember the days when I had nothing. Just a ball on the court and a dream of something more. But basketball was my outlet,” Anthony said when he announced his retirement a couple of years ago.

“My purpose was strong: my communities, the cities I represented with pride, and the fans that supported me along the way,” he expressed while biding farewell to the NBA. “I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me Carmelo Anthony.”

Back in 2011, Carmelo’s career changed for the best when he was traded as a blockbuster move to New York. He quickly became a fan favourite as he led the league in scoring in 2013, but was never able to lead the Knicks past the second round of the playoffs.

After seven seasons with the Manhattan club, he had averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 412 games. His last five campaigns he travelled plenty, playing for the Rockets, the Trail Blazers and the finally joining the Lakers for 2021-22, his final season in the league.

Melo also made history with the United States’ men’s National Team in Olympic circumstances, first earning a bronze medal in 2004. However, Anthony’s international career was then followed by three straight gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016, making him the most-decorated American Olympic player.