Sources say the 76ers have had regrets about extending Joel Embiid

The 2024-25 season was a year to forget for the Philadelphia 76ers. Star players like Joel Embiid and Paul George missed significant time due to injury. That’s why the Sixers finished with a 24-58 record. Their worst record since 2015-16.

This offseason, the 76ers are concerned about Joel Embiid’s lingering knee issue. Sources around the league have reported that his knee is in “bad” shape. The 2022-23 MVP could miss the start of training camp. Additionally, there are rumors that the 76ers have regrets about signing Embiid in 2024 to a massive contract extension.

Will Joel Embiid be at full health for the start of the 2025-26 season?

Last season, Joel Embiid started 19 of 82 games for the Philadelphia 76ers. Over the last two seasons, the 31-year-old has played in 58 games and has missed 106. Injuries have limited Embiid’s output for Philadelphia. After the 2023-24 season, Embiid was still recovering from a knee injury. Instead of resting and rehabbing for the summer, he joined Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. This did not help Embiid’s knee injury, and it impacted his availability in 2024-25.

By mid-February, Embiid was fully shut down and did not return to action. In April 2024, Embiid had surgery on the same knee he had a procedure on just over a year ago. The latest reports on Joel Embiid’s knee recovery are not positive for the 76ers. There is a real concern that Embiid will not be available when training camp starts in a few months.

NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that the common word associated with Embiid’s injury is “bad.” Knee injuries have been a recurring issue that the 76ers haven’t been able to handle. Sigel noted that rival teams in the East believe the Sixers have regrets about signing Embiid to a massive contract extension. Daryl Morey knew Embiid’s knee was not fully healthy, yet he still gave him a three-year, $193 million contract.

At his best, Joel Embiid is an elite offensive threat for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the seven-time all-star has struggled to stay on the court in recent years. It’s been an uphill battle for Embiid to stay healthy for a prolonged period. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Embiid “might know the end is near.” Can the talented big man bounce back and play a majority of the Sixers’ games in 2025-26?